Patrick Cantlay pulls out of John Deere Classic citing injury just days before the event

Patrick Cantlay has withdrawn from the John Deere Classic just two days ahead of the event. He recalled that he suffered from an injury while training that forced him to pull out of this week's event.

The John Deere Classic 2024 is set to take place from Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, Jule 7 at TPC Deere Run in the Quad Cities of Silvis, Illinois. Cantlay was going to be the highest-ranked player in action this week before he decided to withdraw.

On Monday, July 1, Cantlay made an official announcement via an Instagram story that he was pulling out of John Deere Classic as a precaution.

"While training for the John Deere Classic, I sustained an injury," he wrote. "Out of an abundance of caution and on the advice of my team, I unfortunately have to miss this week's event. We are optimistic about a speedy return to competition. Thanks to the fans in the Quad Cities for your support and hope to see you next year!"

Trending

Patrick Cantlay pulls out of the John Deere Classic (Image via instagram.com/patrickcantlay)

Cantlay last played at the Travelers Championship, where he tied for fifth place. It's been almost two years since he last won a title on the PGA Tour. It's not as if he has struggled with his game as he has raked in 14 top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups, over the past two seasons.

While his close friend Xander Schauffele ended his drought at the PGA Championship, Cantlay will hope to end his dry spell soon.

Who has replaced Patrick Cantlay at the John Deere Classic?

As per the PGA Tour, Russel Knox has replaced injured Patrick Cantlay in the John Deere Classic field.

Expand Tweet

Besides Cantlay Taylor Montgomery and Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Cam Davis have also pulled out of the TPC Deere Run events. Marty Dou and Cody Gribble have entered the field as a replacement.

The purse size at the John Deere Classic is $8 million, with the winner receiving a 1.44 million share. The field will feature some top names such as Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, and defending champion Sepp Straka. Last year Straka had beaten Alex Smalley and Brendon Todd to win his second PGA Tour title.

Spieth is the two-time winner at the John Deere Classic. His first win here came in 2019 when he was just 19 years old. With this win, he became the first teenager to win on the PGA Tour since 1931.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback