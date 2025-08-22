Patrick Cantlay reveals Tiger Woods’ role in his joining the new PGA Tour Future Committee

Patrick Cantlay is one of the nine members of the PGA Tour Future Competition Committee. He serves as the Player Director on the PGA Tour Policy and PGA Tour Enterprises Boards and has taken a new formal role.

Ad

The committee was announced by the PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp on Wednesday and is chaired by 15-time major winner Tiger Woods. In the post-round press conference on Thursday of the Tour Championship, Cantlay was asked what made him join the committee.

In response, the American golfer talked about Woods’ role in his appointment. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"Tiger asked me to be on the committee, so I said yes."

Ad

Trending

Cantlay also reflected on the new CEO of the PGA Tour, Brian Rolapp. He said:

"I've been very impressed. I think he's very sharp, and you can tell that he cares a lot and cares about learning what the PGA TOUR is about. So far, I've been impressed. He's only been at the job for a few weeks, so I look forward to working with him a little bit over this year."

Ad

The PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee also includes Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy, Keith Mitchell, Joe Gebbia, John Henry, and Theo Epstein. It would work to enhance the circuit model for fans and players.

Meanwhile, this PGA Tour season is heading for the conclusion, and this week’s Tour Championship is the season-ending event. Patrick Cantlay had a good start to his game this week and is looking forward to winning the event for the second time in his career.

Ad

Patrick Cantlay opens up about his performance at the Tour Championship 2025

Patrick Cantlay teed it up on the first hole on Thursday at the Tour Championship. He made pars on the first five holes and then made three consecutive birdies from the sixth to the eighth holes.

On the back nine, Cantlay carded four birdies and a bogey to wrap the day at 6-under 64, tied for third place with Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Robert MacIntyre, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Ad

In the post-round press conference, Patrick Cantlay opened up about his performance. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"I thought I played really well. I drove it well, hit a bunch of fairways and made a bunch of mid-range putts, which is kind of the name of the game here. There's some harder holes where you're kind of playing for par, and there's some other holes where you get a wedge in your hands and you can play aggressively."

Ad

Cantlay last won a tournament on the PGA Tour at the BMW Championship in 2022. Before this week's Tour Championship, he competed in the BMW Championship last week and was tied for 30th place.

Cantlay's other notable finishes this season included a T3 finish at The American Express, T5 at the Genesis Invitational, T5 at the Travelers Championship, and T9 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More