Patrick Cantlay's call for Ryder Cup players getting paid sparks discussions within Team USA - Reports

Patrick Cantlay has reportedly split Team USA into two halves with his call for players getting paid for participating in the Ryder Cup.

According to Sky Sports Golf reporter Jamie Weir, Team USA's locker room is "fractured." He said that Patrick Cantlay has refused to wear the team cap due to his disappointment over not being paid to participate in the Ryder Cup.

Meanwhile, Golf Digest's Dan Rapaport has denied all claims of a "fracture" in the Team USA locker room. He shared on X that they are united despite a disastrous show at the ongoing 2023 Ryder Cup.

He added that Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are also on the same side as the other Team USA players. He said that Cantlay also did not wear the hat at the previous edition of the prestigious biennial event at Whistling Straits.

Rapaport added that each and every player wanted to be paid more and if Cantlay had a problem being underpaid, he would not be there at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

Cantlay has lost both the foursome matches at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. He will next be seen teaming up with Wyndham Clark against Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in the final fourball match on Saturday.

Exploring the results of the concluded event at the 2023 Ryder Cup

After the conclusion of all foursome matches and the second day foursome match, Team Europe has put in a pretty valiant effort at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

With just one fourball match left, Team Europe lead Team United States 10.5 - 4.5.

Following are the results of all the matches concluded at the 2023 Ryder Cup:

Day 1 Foursome matches

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Scottie Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Day 1 Fourballs matches

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Result - tied

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

Result - tied

Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose vs. Max Homa and Wyndham Clark

Result - tied

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory -5 & 3

Day 2 Foursome matches

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2&1

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 9 & 7

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 4 & 2

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

Day 2 Fourball matches

Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg vs. Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 4 & 3

Tommy Fleetwood and Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - United States

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 3 & 2

Results of the final fourball matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup will be updated as soon as they are concluded at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.