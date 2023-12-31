Patrick Cantlay takes a veiled dig at Jon Rahm and others for switching alliances from the PGA Tour - "I have no plans on joining LIV"

While the LIV Golf series continues to grow and add new players to its roster, Patrick Cantlay has clearly stated that he will not be joining LIV Golf. Most recently, it was World No. 3 Jon Rahm who made the switch to the breakaway series, causing quite a shock among fans and players.

Cantlay's name has made the 'rumoured to join' list several times, and he has always been on the radar when it came to joining the LIV Series. He has also received offers from the Series before but has declined all.

Speaking about his preference for the PGA Tour, the American said via Golf.com:

"It’s a personal calculation based on your values, your priorities, etc. So I don’t think it’s a surprise that there’s a certain type of player that’s tended to go over there, on the whole. For me? I have no plans on joining LIV. I don’t plan on joining LIV. I see myself playing on the PGA Tour."

He referred to Jon Rahm and other few golfers when he said a 'certain type of player', considering they joined the breakaway tour. Cantlay said that he and his team have had discussions with the LIV Golf Series as late as 2023, but have decided against joining the tour.

"I declined offers. Pre and post joining the board. And the most recent offer I got, I declined in the same meeting that my management team brought it to me."

Patrick Cantlay currently serves on the PGA Tour policy board and wants to represent all the members of golf to the best of his ability.

Patrick Cantlay talks about his responsibility towards the PGA Tour policy board

Being on the board is quite an important designation for Patrick Cantlay. Amid his full-time PGA Tour schedule, travel, family and other commitments, Cantlay always finds time for the policy board as he cares a lot about the PGA Tour.

"So when I joined the board, I viewed that as a responsibility. It was important for me to take that very seriously and I have taken that very seriously. My goal, being on the PGA Tour Policy Board, is to represent all the members, both current and future, to the best of my ability. And so that’s what I’ve been trying to do. I care a lot about the PGA Tour and I’m invested, not financially but personally invested, in this role," he said in the same aforementioned interview.

Initially, Cantlay was elected to the PGAT policy board for only one year. However, in November, he was reelected to the board with a three-year contract that will run till 2026.