Patrick Cantlay talks about his reputation as a ‘slow’ player - “I do think I take a very methodical approach to golf”

Patrick Cantlay's alleged slowness in executing his golf shots is legendary on the PGA Tour. Cantlay carries the reputation of being one of the slowest players on the circuit and explains it with his system of play. "I do think I take a very methodical approach to golf," he said.

Patrick Cantlay recently gave an interview to Golf.com in which he discussed a variety of topics, including his golf timing. It was Cantlay's first public appearance since the Ryder Cup.

Here's what Patrick Cantlay had to say about his timing on the golf course:

"I do think I take a very methodical approach to golf. Well, and to life in general. But my goal out there is to be as efficient and thorough as I possibly can to shoot the lowest scores possible. I’m trying to find ways to be more efficient without being less thorough."

"Competing is maybe the most favorite thing I’ve done, no matter what I’ve been doing since I was a very little kid. And so when I’m out there, if I’m stoic or I take a little longer over the ball, I want people to know I’m just trying to focus as hard as I can and hit the best shot possible."

Patrick Cantlay has won eight times on the PGA Tour. He had no wins in 2023, but finished 10 times in the Top 10, including two second place finishes.

Is Patrick Cantlay in control of the PGA Tour?

Since the emergence of LIV Golf, the PGA Tour has gone from one earthquake to another. From the framework agreement to the departure of Jon Rahm, through the resignations of Randall Stephenson and Rory McIlroy from the board, and the arrival of Tiger Woods as player director.

In the midst of all that, a rumor has surfaced that Patrick Cantlay is the one who controls the PGA Tour and makes all the decisions. Cantlay spoke on the subject with Golf.com and had this to say:

"I think if you just look at the facts that are out there, it would be impossible for any one player to take control. I mean, it would be impossible for all the players together to take control; we only have half the seats on the board, and any major vote around any of the things we’ve been talking about requires a two-thirds majority."

Cantlay also spoke about the rumors that, at certain times, have linked him to LIV Golf. He said he has no plans to make such a move and that he sees himself playing only on the PGA Tour.

In addition to Cantlay and Woods, the other PGA Tour player directors are Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson and Jordan Spieth, who replaced Rory McIlroy.