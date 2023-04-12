Patrick Cantlay tops PGA Tour’s power rankings for 2023 RBC Heritage

After a big Masters outing at Augusta National, the PGA Tour is back with the RBC Heritage at the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Ahead of the event’s Thursday start, the PGA Tour has let out its power rankings and World No.4 Patrick Cantlay is on top.

The 2023 RBC Heritage has a stacked field headlined by Masters champion and World No.1 Jon Rahm. It also features World No.2 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Jordan Spieth on it. Despite this, Cantlay has come out on top as a favorite for the event.

Patrick Cantlay tops 2023 RBC Heritage power rankings

According to PGA Tour experts, Patrick Cantlay is the favorite to win the 2023 RBC Heritage title. Coming off the back of a T14 finish at the Masters, the 31-year-old American will be eyeing a better outcome this weekend.

Cantlay has a decent record at Harbour Town. The golfer has finished second (2022), T3 twice (2017, 2019) and T7 (2018) in his last five appearances. Despite being winless this season, he comes into the event as a top bet.

Cameron Young is another big pick by the PGA Tour experts. According to them, the 25-year-old is the second-best bet for this week's outing. The golfer, infamous for his lack of consistency with his putter, made a T3 finish in his debut at the event last year. Coming off a strong T7 finish in his second Masters last week, Young will be one of the names to watch out for.

Despite top betters placing odds on Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, none of the duo have made it to the PGA Tour experts’ power rankings. Instead, they have placed Collin Morikawa as the third-best pick in the elevated event. The 26-year-old, lauded as one of the best ball-strikers on the planet, is already 3-for-3 with a T7 (in 2021) and a scoring average of 69 in 12 rounds at the event. With a huge T10 finish at the Masters for his fifth top 15 of 2023, Morikawa is a promising pick.

Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Spieth, Matt Kuchar and Russell Henley make up the rest of the top 10 in the PGA Tour power rankings. It is pertinent to note that the RBC Heritage tournament is the eighth designated event of the 2022-23 season. It’ll be interesting to see how the above-mentioned names fair on the 132-player field.

2023 RBC Heritage odds

Here are the top odds list for the RBC Heritage (as per Sportsline):

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Collin Morikawa +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tony Finau +2200

Xander Schauffele +2200

Cameron Young +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Max Homa +2800

Shane Lowry +3000

Tyrrell Hatton +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Tom Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Matt Kuchar +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5500

Russell Henley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Justin Rose +6000

Si Woo Kim +6000

