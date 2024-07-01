Patrick Cantlay withdraws from 2024 John Deere Classic, to be replaced by 2-time Scottish PGA Tour winner

Patrick Cantlay will no longer headline the field at the John Deere Classic. The eight-time winner is withdrawing three days ahead of his initial tee time. The reason for his withdrawal was not disclosed by the PGA Tour. He has been in good form lately, finishing in the top five of the last two events he has played. He will be replaced by two-time winner Russell Knox.

The PGA Tour Communications X page revealed:

"Patrick Cantlay is a WD from the John Deere Classic and is replaced in the field by Russell Knox."

Cantlay was the betting favorite prior to withdrawal. He had slightly better odds than Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka, and others. Now, Spieth will presumably have the more favorable odds this weekend.

Cantlay was also one of the highest-ranked members of the field. He is World No. 8 right now, and the next-closest player in the field for the John Deere Classic is Sepp Straka at 24th overall. Spieth is ranked 32nd as well.

Full odds for John Deere Classic without Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay was expected by oddsmakers to win the John Deere Classic. The star golfer put in a top-five finish at the Travelers Championship and was tied for third at the US Open before that.

Patrick Cantlay is no longer the favorite

The odds provided here did include Patrick Cantlay (+900). These will shift before tee times on Thursday since Cantlay has been removed from the field. As it stands, Jordan Spieth had the second-best odds and is now the favorite.

Here are the odds via CBS Sports:

Jordan Spieth +1800

Sungjae Im +2000

Sepp Straka +2000

Aaron Rai +2200

Maverick McNealy +2800

Keith Mitchell +2800

Davis Thompson +3000

Denny McCarthy +3000

Jason Day +3300

J.T. Poston +3500

Sam Stevens +4000

Nick Dunlap +4000

Cam Davis +5000

Kevin Yu +5000

Eric Cole +6000

Beau Hossler +6000

Taylor Montgomery +6000

Luke Clanton +6500

Ben Griffin +6500

Mark Hubbard +6500

Lucas Glover +6500

Patrick Rodgers +7000

Ryo Hisatsune +7000

Michael Thorbjornsen +7000

Thorbjørn Olesen +7000

Adam Svensson +7500

Doug Ghim +7500

Andrew Novak +8000

Adam Schenk +8000

Daniel Berger +8000

Seamus Power +8000

J.J. Spaun +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Michael Kim +9000

Jhonattan Vegas +9000

S.H. Kim +10000

Nate Lashley +10000

Neal Shipley +10000

Davis Riley +10000

K.H. Lee +10000

Alejandro Tosti +10000

Mac Meissner +11000

Dylan Wu +11000

Alex Smalley +11000

Jake Knapp +11000

Joseph Bramlett +11000

Andrew Putnam +11000

Hayden Springer +11000

Brendon Todd +11000

Rico Hoey +11000

Chris Gotterup +11000

Chan Kim +11000

Jacob Bridgeman +11000

Luke List +11000

David Skinns +12000

Justin Lower +12000

C.T. Pan +12000

Pierceson Coody +12000

Chandler Phillips +12000

Zach Johnson +12000

Cameron Champ +12000

Joel Dahmen +15000

Nick Hardy +15000

Sami Valimaki +15000

Ryan Moore +15000

Greyson Sigg +15000

Chesson Hadley +15000

Garrick Higgo +15000

Carson Young +15000

Ben Silverman +15000

Vince Whaley +15000

Either way, Cantlay's withdrawal shakes things up for the PGA Tour this weekend.

