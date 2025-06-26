Patrick Reed gets candid about Joaquin Niemann’s winning spree on LIV Golf – “He's won 50 percent of them”

Patrick Reed reflected on Joaquin Niemann’s hot streak on LIV Golf. Niemann won four tournaments in his last eight appearances in the 2025 LIV Golf events, and will tee off at the LIV Golf Dallas on July 27.

Before the Maridoe Golf Club tournament started, Reed joined the pre-tournament press conference and shared his thoughts on Niemann’s winning spree. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“He's won 50 percent of them. He's playing some unbelievable golf. Every time he's on the leaderboard he's that guy you have to take care of and attack. You're always looking for his name because you know if you're close to him, you have a chance to win. He's playing some spectacular golf this year. It's just you go out there, try to shoot as low as possible, and hopefully you're competing with him late on Sunday and hopefully you're the one on top.”

In the same presser, Reed continued to describe what a triumph in his home state, Texas, would mean to him:

"It would mean a lot. It would be my first LIV event victory as an individual, but also to win at home is always important, always nice."

In 2025, Reed didn't have any victories in the PIF-backed league. However, his top 10 finishes came at the LIV Golf Korea with a T4, the LIV Golf Miami with a T7, and the LIV Golf Hong Kong with a T10, after scoring 10 under, even par, and 10 under, respectively.

Exploring Joaquin Niemann’s 2025 victories and other performances on the LIV Golf League

Joaquin Niemann had four triumphs in 2025 at the LIV Golf Adelaide, the LIV Golf Singapore, the LIV Golf Mexico City, and the LIV Golf Virginia with 13 under, 17 under, 16 under, and 15 under, respectively. He had two other top 20 finishes at the LIV Golf Hong Kong and the LIV Golf Korea with T12 and T20 after scoring 9 under and 4 under, respectively.

Here's a list of Joaquin Niemann’s 2025 LIV Golf performances:

2025 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Riyadh at the Riyadh Golf Club: T33, 67-71-73, 211 (-5)

LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club: Winner, 67-71-65, 203 (-13)

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Golf Club: T12, 67-68-66, 201 (-9)

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club: Winner, 67-64-65, 196 (-17)

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T33, 78-72-75, 225 (+9)

LIV Golf Mexico City at the Club De Golf Chapultepec: Winner, 68-64-65, 197 (-16)

LIV Golf Korea at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea: T20, 68-71-73, 212 (-4)

LIV Golf Virginia at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club: Winner, 67-68-63, 198 (-15)

In 2024, Joaquin Niemann had two triumphs at the LIV Golf Mayakoba and the LIV Golf Jeddah with 12 under and 17 under, respectively.

