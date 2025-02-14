Patrick Reed makes a hole-in-one at the watering hole at LIV Golf Adelaide

Patrick Reed has become the latest player to make a hole-in-one at LIV Golf Adelaide just fifteen minutes before the start of the tournament. On Friday, February 14, he carded an ace on the par-3 12th hole at The Grange Golf Club, becoming only the second player after Chase Koepka to achieve this.

On Friday, Reed entered LIV Golf Adelaide after finishing T44 in Riyadh last week. He started from the 11th hole, where he made a bogey, but on the next hole, he made the entire crowd at The Grange erupt in a roar.

On the par-3, 151-yard 12th hole, Patrick Reed's tee shot landed a few feet behind the hole and then rolled in. The ace on the party hole sent the crowd into a frenzy. Reed's teammates, including Harold Varner III and Thomas Pieters, also celebrated the epic moment.

Patrick Reed makes a steady start at the LIV Golf Adelaide

Patrick Reed had a steady start at LIV Golf Adelaide, as he is tied for fifteenth after playing eight holes. He has picked up a birdie and an eagle so far but has also bogeyed two holes.

At the time of writing, Carlos Ortiz led the field at 4-under. He started with a bogey on the 13th hole but then picked up five birdies, including four straight from holes 9 to 12. Dustin Johnson, Andy Ogletree, and Bubba Watson are tied for second at 3-under.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for LIV Golf Adelaide, Round 1 (at the time of writing the article):

1. Carlos Ortiz: -4

T2. Dustin Johnson: -3

T2. Andy Ogletree: -3

T2. Bubba Watson: -3

T5. Charles Howell III: -2

T5. Bryson DeChambeau: -2

T5. Ben Campbell: 2

T5. Danny Lee: -2

T5. Tyrrell Hatton: -2

T5. Lucas Herbert: -2

T5. Joaquin Niemann: -2

T5. Sam Horsfield: -2

T5. David Puig: -2

T5. Abraham Ancer: -2

T15. Richard Bland :-1

T15. Anirban Lahiri: -1

T15. Dean Burmester -1

T15. Phil Mickelson: -1

T15. Charl Schwartzel : -1

T15. Patrick Reed: -1

T15. Thomas Pieters: -1

T15. Harold Varner III: -1

T15. Louis Oosthuizen: -1

T15. Chieh-Po Lee: -1

T25. Martin Kaymer: E

T25. Jon Rahm: E

T25. Peter Uihlein: E

T25. Matthew Wolff: E

T25. Sergio Garcia: E

T25. Jason Kokrak: E

T25. Brooks Koepka: E

T25. Graeme McDowell: E

T25. Marc Leishman: E

T25. Cameron Tringale :

T25. Luis Masaveu : E

T25. Kevin Na: E

T25. Henrik Stenson E

T25. Paul Casey: E

