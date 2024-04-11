Patrick Reed Masters finishes: How has the golfer performed at Augusta National?

Patrick Reed is set to compete at the 2024 Masters commencing on Thursday, April 11. The American, currently playing on the LIV Golf tour, made his debut at the Major in 2014. Over the years, he has participated in 10 Masters tournaments and made the cut in eight of them.

In Reed's debut at the event, he shot rounds of 73 and 79 and failed to make the cut. In his second appearance in 2015, he improved to finish in the top 25. Reed carded 70, 72, 74, and 70 rounds to settle in the T22 position.

However, his success nine years ago has largely been marred by difficulties in subsequent years.

In 2016, Patrick Reed started with an opening round of 76. However, he still managed to make the cut with a second-round 73. He struggled in the final two rounds, carding scores of 75 and 76, and settled in the T49 position. He then missed the cut in 2017.

Reed's most notable Masters performance came in 2018 when he secured the coveted trophy by shooting four rounds of 69, 66, 67, and 71.

He settled for T36 in 2019, T10 in 2020, and T8 in 2021. In 2022, Reed tied for 35th place, and last year, he finished T4, marking his second-best performance at the Masters. His lowest round at Augusta was a 66, recorded in 2018, while his worst was a 79 in his debut year.

Patrick Reed currently represents LIV Golf, but is eligible to compete at the Masters as a past winner of the tournament.

Can Patrick Reed win the Masters in 2024?

Patrick Reed has faced challenges with his game in recent tournaments. Despite this, his odds of winning the Masters stand at +6600. With his experience at the Augusta National Golf Course and considering his performance last year, Reed possesses a reasonable chance of securing victory in the event.

The Masters will commence with the opening round on Thursday, April 11. Erik Van Rooyen will take the first shot of the day, paired with Jake Knapp. Reed is scheduled to tee off at 12:48 p.m. ET on Thursday alongside Sungjae Im and Kurt Kitayama. He will tee off at 9:36 a.m. ET on Friday.

Thirteen LIV players, including defending champion Jon Rahm, will participate this week. Rahm is set to tee off with Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Scottie Scheffler will join Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele to tee off at 10:42 a.m. ET. Fifteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods will also play this week and will tee off at 1:24 p.m. ET in a group with Australian golfer Jason Day and Max Homa.

The Masters will have its finale on Sunday, April 14.