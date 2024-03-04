Patrick Reed and Pat Perez confirmed among strong field for the 2024 International Series Macau

LIV Golf's 4Aces GC teammates Patrick Reed and Pat Perez are the latest names to join the playing field for the International Series Macau that will be played next week.
The second of ten International Series will take place at the Macau Golf and Country Club from March 14 to 17. The Asian Tour event will have quite a strong field with more than 20 LIV-associated professionals competing next week. The events help the Saudi-backed circuit players to gain some OWGR points.
The 2018 Masters champion said it was amazing to see the game grow with the LIV Golf's backing to the International Series and the Asian Tour.
"To be able to come out here and watch those guys now have a pathway to LIV is exciting," he said as per Asian Tour. "If they get that opportunity, a shot at making it to the next level, they’re going to be able to grow and hopefully make it to where we are (the LIV Golf), while at the same time making it to the majors and the big events around the world."
Besides Reed and Perez, the International Series Macau will also feature the likes of Andy Ogletree, Kieran Vincent, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig, Harold Varner III, Caleb Surrat, and Sebastian Munoz among other LIV Golf stars.
Field explored for the 2024 International Series Macau
Below is the field for the 2024 International Series Macau:
- Sebastian Munoz
- Koh Deng Shan
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
- Jason Kokrak
- Jeunghun Wang
- Othman Almulla
- Faisal Salhab
- Saud Al Sharif
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Caleb Surratt
- Hudson Swafford
- Matthew Cheung
- Danny Lee
- Kevin Na
- Sam Horsfield
- Pat Perez
- Yuta Sugiura
- Abel Gallegos
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Reserved
- Lucas Herbert
- Patrick Reed
- Takumi Kanaya
- David Puig
- Mito Pereira
- Andy Ogletree
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Young Han Song
- Sanghyun Park
- Travis Smyth
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Graeme McDowell
- Sergio Garcia
- Anirban Lahiri
- Sangmoon Bae
- Ian Poulter
- Kalle Samooja
- Kieran Vincent
- Jaco Ahlers
- Poom Saksansin
- Martin Trainer
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Jeongwoo Ham
- Neil Schietekat
- Maverick Antcliff
- Sampson Zheng (a)
- Ngai Si (a)
- Sihwan Kim
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Chan Shih-chang
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Carlos Ortiz
- Denwit Boriboonsub
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Ben Campbell
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Guntaek Koh
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Seungsu Han
- Chanmin Jung
- Taichi Kho
- Miguel Tabuena
- Wade Ormsby
- Brendan Jones
- Kazuki Higa
- Taehoon Ok
- Minkyu Kim
- Bio Kim
- Harold Varner III
- Trevor Simsby
- Justin Harding
- Scott Hend
- Lee Chieh-po
- Jaewoong Eom
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Richard T. Lee
- Chikkarangappa S.
- Berry Henson
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Steve Lewton
- Kevin Yuan
- Kyongjun Moon
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Rashid Khan
- Seungtaek Lee
- Zach Murray
- Settee Prakongvech
- Chang Wei-Lun
- Mingyu Cho
- Chen Guxin
- Taehee Lee
- Ian Snyman
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- David Drysdale
- Todd Sinnott
- Andrew Dodt
- Veer Ahlawat
- Hung Chien-yao
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
- Michael Maguire
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Miguel Carballo
- Yongjun Bae
- Ben Leong
- Yeongsu Kim
- Shahriffuddin Ariffin
- Jbe Kruger
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Jeev Milkha Singh
- Prom Meesawat
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Shiv Kapur
- Mardan Mamat
- Marcus Fraser
- Siddikur Rahman
- Angelo Que
- Jed Morgan
- James Piot
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Deyen Lawson
- Tatsunori Shogenji
- Ho Yu-Cheng
- Justin Warren
- William Harrold
- Justin Quiban
- Aaron Wilkin
- Carlos Pigem
- Naoki Sekito
- Charlie Lindh
- Charng-Tai Sudsom
- Yuvraj Singh Sandhu
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Pattaraphol Khanthacha
- Hanmil Jung
- Ye Wocheng
- Leon D'souza
- Liu Yanwei
- Pui In Hun
- Ollie Roberts
- Li Linqiang
- Li Haotong
- Ma Bingwen (a)