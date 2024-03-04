Patrick Reed and Pat Perez confirmed among strong field for the 2024 International Series Macau

LIV Golf's 4Aces GC teammates Patrick Reed and Pat Perez are the latest names to join the playing field for the International Series Macau that will be played next week.

The second of ten International Series will take place at the Macau Golf and Country Club from March 14 to 17. The Asian Tour event will have quite a strong field with more than 20 LIV-associated professionals competing next week. The events help the Saudi-backed circuit players to gain some OWGR points.

The 2018 Masters champion said it was amazing to see the game grow with the LIV Golf's backing to the International Series and the Asian Tour.

"To be able to come out here and watch those guys now have a pathway to LIV is exciting," he said as per Asian Tour. "If they get that opportunity, a shot at making it to the next level, they’re going to be able to grow and hopefully make it to where we are (the LIV Golf), while at the same time making it to the majors and the big events around the world."

Besides Reed and Perez, the International Series Macau will also feature the likes of Andy Ogletree, Kieran Vincent, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig, Harold Varner III, Caleb Surrat, and Sebastian Munoz among other LIV Golf stars.

Field explored for the 2024 International Series Macau

Below is the field for the 2024 International Series Macau:

Sebastian Munoz

Koh Deng Shan

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

Jason Kokrak

Jeunghun Wang

Othman Almulla

Faisal Salhab

Saud Al Sharif

Shergo Al Kurdi

Caleb Surratt

Hudson Swafford

Matthew Cheung

Danny Lee

Kevin Na

Sam Horsfield

Pat Perez

Yuta Sugiura

Abel Gallegos

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Reserved

Lucas Herbert

Patrick Reed

Takumi Kanaya

David Puig

Mito Pereira

Andy Ogletree

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Young Han Song

Sanghyun Park

Travis Smyth

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Graeme McDowell

Sergio Garcia

Anirban Lahiri

Sangmoon Bae

Ian Poulter

Kalle Samooja

Kieran Vincent

Jaco Ahlers

Poom Saksansin

Martin Trainer

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Jeongwoo Ham

Neil Schietekat

Maverick Antcliff

Sampson Zheng (a)

Ngai Si (a)

Sihwan Kim

Jazz Janewattananond

Chan Shih-chang

Nitithorn Thippong

Carlos Ortiz

Denwit Boriboonsub

Suteepat Prateeptienchai

Ben Campbell

Sarit Suwannarut

Guntaek Koh

Eugenio Chacarra

Seungsu Han

Chanmin Jung

Taichi Kho

Miguel Tabuena

Wade Ormsby

Brendan Jones

Kazuki Higa

Taehoon Ok

Minkyu Kim

Bio Kim

Harold Varner III

Trevor Simsby

Justin Harding

Scott Hend

Lee Chieh-po

Jaewoong Eom

Karandeep Kochhar

Richard T. Lee

Chikkarangappa S.

Berry Henson

Gunn Charoenkul

Steve Lewton

Kevin Yuan

Kyongjun Moon

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Rashid Khan

Seungtaek Lee

Zach Murray

Settee Prakongvech

Chang Wei-Lun

Mingyu Cho

Chen Guxin

Taehee Lee

Ian Snyman

Rattanon Wannasrichan

David Drysdale

Todd Sinnott

Andrew Dodt

Veer Ahlawat

Hung Chien-yao

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai

Michael Maguire

Bjorn Hellgren

Miguel Carballo

Yongjun Bae

Ben Leong

Yeongsu Kim

Shahriffuddin Ariffin

Jbe Kruger

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Jeev Milkha Singh

Prom Meesawat

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Shiv Kapur

Mardan Mamat

Marcus Fraser

Siddikur Rahman

Angelo Que

Jed Morgan

James Piot

Kristoffer Broberg

Deyen Lawson

Tatsunori Shogenji

Ho Yu-Cheng

Justin Warren

William Harrold

Justin Quiban

Aaron Wilkin

Carlos Pigem

Naoki Sekito

Charlie Lindh

Charng-Tai Sudsom

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu

Stefano Mazzoli

Pattaraphol Khanthacha

Hanmil Jung

Ye Wocheng

Leon D'souza

Liu Yanwei

Pui In Hun

Ollie Roberts

Li Linqiang

Li Haotong

Ma Bingwen (a)