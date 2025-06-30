Patrick Reed reveals his pre-Open Championship plan after LIV Dallas win

Patrick Reed clinched his maiden LIV Golf title on Sunday in Dallas. The 34-year-old beat three opponents in a play-off to claim the LIV Dallas trophy and the whopping $4 million paycheck.

Having beaten England's Paul Casey, South African Louis Oosthuizen, and Japan's Jinichiro Kozuma in a play-off, Reed looks towards The Open Championship. However, he has multiple events lined up ahead of the final major championship of the year. The golfer revealed that he was “really looking forward” to the DP World Tour’s BMW International Open in Moosinning, Germany, this weekend.

Notably, LIV Golf Andalucia follows the German outing. The Valderrama event will have Reed returning to keep his form intact ahead of The Open Championship at Portrush, starting on July 17.

Opening up about his schedule, Patrick Reed said in his post-win presser in Dallas, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I'm looking forward to Portrush but I'm really looking forward to next week going to Germany, DP World Tour event, keep this momentum going, win there, and who knows, maybe go on a run.”

This came after Reed instilled confidence in his game ahead of the British major outing. He said:

“The game has felt really solid recently. Today even though the score was high compared to where it should have been, it was kind of one of those days that when you don't make putts, any little thing that's off is going to cost you. The good thing is I had a big enough lead there to hold it together… But game feels solid.”

Patrick Reed’s 2025 season so far

Patrick Reed has had a decent run so far in 2025, managing three top-five finishes, including a solo third place at the Masters. The nine-time PGA Tour winner’s first LIV win came after three top-10 finishes on the breakaway tour this season. His T4 in Korea was the previous best result on the Saudi-backed circuit.

As for other tours, Reed managed two top-10s from three DP World Tour starts. He started the year with a T10 finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and a T8 at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Having registered his first win in 41 LIV starts, the 2018 Masters champion now travels to Germany for another European circuit outing.

Listed below is the complete breakdown of Patrick Reed’s season (including DP World Tour outings):

Hero Dubai Desert Classic – T10

Ras Al Khaimah Championship – T8

Bahrain Championship – T60

LIV Golf Riyadh – T44

LIV Golf Adelaide – T37

LIV Golf Hong Kong – T10

LIV Golf Singapore – T25

LIV Golf Miami – T7

Masters Tournament – 3rd

LIV Golf Mexico City – T17

LIV Golf Korea – T4

PGA Championship – Missed Cut

LIV Golf Virginia – T23

U.S. Open – T23

LIV Golf Dallas – 1st

It is pertinent to note that Reed dubbed his latest triumph a ‘relief’ as it became his first win in his home state of Texas.

