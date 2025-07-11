Patrick Reed’s $750 M lawsuit against multiple golf media outlets dismissed by U.S. Court of Appeals: Reports

Patrick Reed has recently suffered a major legal defeat, according to multiple reports. The LIV Golf star has reportedly lost his appeal in a defamation suit worth a whopping $750 million.

NUCLRGOLF provided their followers on X (formerly known as Twitter) a report into the matter. Here's what the media outlet had to say about Patrick Reed, who sued multiple golf media outlets (via X @NULCRGolf):

"Patrick Reed’s $750M lawsuit against a variety of golf media outlets has been dismissed. The U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the decision, and dismissed Reed’s appeal, citing there being no evidence of “actual malice.""

On Tuesday, July 8, a Florida-based trial judge dismissed the former PGA Tour star's lawsuits by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The Eleventh Circuit's panel consisted of three judges who all cited that Patrick Reed's lawsuits lacked any evidence to prove that the defendants acted with true malice.

Here's what the court's statement read this week (via Golfweek):

"Reed simply failed to plead facts that addressed the element of 'actual malice' in the context of defamation against a public figure, i.e., that any defendant knew the statements they made were false or that they made them with reckless disregard as to their falsity. Thus, all his defamation claims fail, and the district court’s dismissal of each defamation claim against every remaining defendant is affirmed. Reed has had two opportunities to plausibly allege claims for defamation in his lengthy complaints but has failed both times to sufficiently allege any defendant acted with actual malice."

Patrick Reed filed for defamation against several golf media outlets, including Golfweek and Golf Channel, in August 2022 in Texas. He filed the case again in Florida soon after.

The Masters Tournament winner's two federal lawsuits were based on media making comments on his motive to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf. As per reports, Reed alleged that comments made by the media caused him to lose out on millions in endorsements and sponsorships.

U.S. District Judge statement on Patrick Reed's lawsuits

Patrick Reed filed two original defamation cases in August 2022. United States District Judge Timothy Corrigan dismissed the lawsuits a few months later. After he appealed, it was denied again in 2023 and now in 2025.

Here's what Judge Corrigan had to say in the 78-page-long dismissal that led to the dismissal of the case in 2023 (via Golfweek):

"Many of the statements are not about Reed. Some statements are about LIV Golf, of which Reed is a member, but not specifically about Reed. Others are matters of opinion or permissible rhetorical hyperbole. Still others are statements of fact, the truth of which are not challenged."

It was following this statement that Patrick Reed decided to appeal again in Miami, Florida.

