Patrick Reed’s LIV team offers to help golf insider blocked by the Dallas champion 

Patrick Reed's 4Aces GC came forward to help golf analyst Claire Rogers after the LIV golfer blocked her on social media. The former Masters winner won his maiden event on the Saudi League at the recently concluded event in Dallas. He defeated Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey in a playoff to secure his win.

Ad

Rogers congratulated him on her X account. She shared a screenshot of Reed's social media handle, where she was blocked by the golfer.

"Congratulations to Patrick Reed!" Rogers wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

4Aces GC reacted to the post and wrote:

"We can fix this. DM us"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Patrick Reed is one of the few golfers who joined the LIV Golf when the series was started in 2022, and later that year, he resigned from the PGA Tour. After three and a half seasons, he won his first tournament in the breakaway league.

What did Patrick Reed say about his win at LIV Golf Dallas?

Patrick Reed started his campaign at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas with an opening round of 5-under. He then carded the next round of 4-under, followed by the final round of 3-over.

Ad

Reed settled with a 6-under after three rounds in a four-way tie for the lead and then won the game by making a birdie in the playoff. In the post-round press conference, Patrick Reed opened up about his win. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I think the biggest relief is finally winning in my home state. They popped that news to me that I haven't won in Texas, so to finally get that done meant a lot. Obviously to get my first win here, part of LIV, meant so much to me. I tried to mess it up. After making birdie on the first, I seemed to leave every putt short, and just kind of putting pretty tentative.

Ad

"It was one of those things that you have that putt there to win in the final actual hole of regulation and hitting a good putt, doesn't go in there, leave it short. When I had that downhill one, I thought I left it short too, but making birdie on the last always helps," he added.

Ad

Kozuma, Oosthuizen, and Casey tied for second place, followed by Charles Howell III in a four-way tie for fifth place with Tom McKibbin, Tyrrell Hatton, and Harold Varner III.

Patrick Reed started the 2025 season in Riyadh and then competed in the Adelaide event, but recorded a finish outside the top 35 in both tournaments. He then settled in T10 at the Hong Kong event, followed by T25 in Singapore. He finished in T7 in Miami, T17 in Mexico City, T4 in Korea, and then T23 in Virginia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More