Patrick Reed’s winning round set a new LIV Golf single-day attendance record in the US

Patrick Reed won his maiden LIV Golf event in Dallas on Sunday, June 29. The tournament was attended by more than 50,000 golf fans.

It started with its first round on Friday, June 27, and ran through the weekend to have its final on Sunday. For the second round of the event, there were more than 20,000 fans, setting a new single-day record in the USA.

LIV Golf Communications had shared the stats on its X (formerly Twitter) account, with a caption:

"LIV Golf Dallas presented by Aramco welcomed more than 50,000 fans across the three-day event. Saturday’s attendance of more than 20,000 set a new LIV Golf single-day record in the U.S. The tournament had ticket buyers from all 50 states and 17 different countries."

After three rounds of LIV Golf Dallas, Patrick Reed took the lead in the game at 6-under in a tie with Jinichiro Kozuma, Louis Oosthuizen, and Paul Casey. They competed in a playoff, where the 4 Aces GC player registered his victory by making a birdie.

Patrick Reed opens up about his performance at LIV Golf Dallas 2025

Patrick Reed started his final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas event on the first hole. He made a birdie on the hole, but after a good start, he struggled and made two back-to-back bogeys on the third and fourth holes and then another bogey on the sixth.

He managed to make a birdie on the seventh, but then again carded two more bogeys on the next two holes. He played the third round of 3-over 75.

In the post-round press conference on Sunday, Patrick Reed talked about his final round performance. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"For the most part I felt like I was hitting the ball fine. Just a lot of missed putts. Just kind of go through the first nine, besides that first putt I made on hole 1 which was a close one, I go two-putt, three-putt, two-putt, two-putt, two-putt. Even when I made birdie on 7 it was because I two-putted.

"I knew at some point that you're going to have to deal with some adversity. It always happens every tournament, no matter when you win. You always have to deal with something. I had to deal with just the ball not going in and watching everyone get closer and closer and actually the lead there at one point," he added.

In his last outing in Virginia, Patrick Reed finished in a tie for 23rd place, but before that, he was impressive and recorded a T4 finish in Korea. He has had a decent season so far, and some of his other notable finishes are T10 in the Hong Kong event, T7 at Miami, and T25 in the Singapore event.

