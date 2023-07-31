Patrick Reed set to play alongside LIV Golfers in inaugural $1,500,000 St. Andrews Bay Championship

American Patrick Reed will be one of the main inclusions in the field of the St. Andrews Bay Championship. It will be the first edition of this tournament as part of the Asian Tour schedule.

A report in Asian Tour announced Patrick Reed's participation in the new event. Reed will be accompanied by other LIV Golf players in the tournament, which is set to be played from August 24 to 27.

Asian Tour @asiantourgolf is set to feature in the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship this August!



Patrick Reed is set to feature in the inaugural St Andrews Bay Championship this August!

As revealed, in addition to 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed, other former winner at Augusta, Sergio Garcia, will be in Scotland. Also teeing off will be Joaquin Niemann, Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, Matt Jones, Eugenio Chacarra, Sebastian Munoz, Danny Lee, and Bernd Wiesberger.

Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner & Chief Executive Officer, was glad to have such prominent golfers at the St. Andrews Bay Championship. In an interview with Asian Tour News Service, he said:

“We’ve had some strong fields at our International Series events thus far and the St Andrews Bay Championship is no exception. It’s wonderful to have such prominent players compete more regularly on the Asian Tour since the establishment of the International Series and this definitely validates the Asian Tour’s growth into a global Tour."

He added:

“I know this will motivate and inspire our Asian Tour members to raise their games. It’s a fantastic opportunity for them to test themselves against genuine world-class players at a world-class venue.”

Patrick Reed The 151st Open - Day One (Image via Getty).

The St. Andrews Bay Championship will have a purse of $1.5 million and will be played on the Torrance Course at the Fairmont St. Andrews Bay resort hotel, Fife, Scotland. It is a 7230-yard, par 72 venue that has hosted the Scottish Senior Open and other tournaments.

How has Patrick Reed performed in the 2023 season?

It is no coincidence that the organizers of the St. Andrews Bay Championship promote Patrick Reed as the main figure in their field. Reed's season has been very good, and not only on the LIV Golf circuit.

Reed had an overall good performance in the four majors of the season. He had two creditable placings at the Masters (T4) and the PGA Championship (T18). He did not do so well at the US Open (T56) but climbed again in The Open Championship (T33).

In the LIV Golf, he is ranked fourth in the individual competition with 102 points based on stability. He has not won any tournament but has four top 5s and three top 20s in nine events played.

In the team standings, the 4Aces GC (to which Reed belongs) is largely dominant, with two wins and seven Top 10s.