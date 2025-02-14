Patrick Reed 'smelled like a lot of things' after the beer shower for his ace at the LIV Golf Adelaide watering hole

Patrick Reed had a one-of-a-kind outing at this week's LIV Golf Adelaide tournament. The American golfer teed it up for the second event of the 2025 Saudi league on Friday, February 14, in Adelaide. He started the game on the 11th and then made an ace on the 12th at the watering hole.

Patrick Reed was showered with beer as he made the hole-in-one on the par-3 hole. During the press conference of the tournament, the American was asked about the celebration on the 12th hole and whether he smelled like beer after getting a beer shower from the fans for his impressive shot. In response, Reed said (via ASAP Sports):

"I smell like a lot of things. I was all over the place today. I probably smell like dirt, grass, bushes, trees, fairway. Who knows what I smell like at this point."

Reed also opened up about the celebration for making an ace, saying:

"If somebody makes a hole-in-one on a hole like that, you expect just craziness and chaos, and it was. The great thing, I felt like everyone did it the right way. No one got hurt, which is good. You just never know with stuff flying around out there. I was glad to kind of go ahead and get out there and give them something that they wanted."

Notably, fans had a similar celebration to an ace on the watering hole of Grange Golf Course in 2023 when Chase Koepka made the hole-in-one. Two years later, a similar celebration was seen at the venue.

"I just started the party really early"- Patrick Reed reflects on making an ace on the watering hole

During the press conference of the LIV Golf Adelaide event on February 13, Patrick Reed reflected on his performance in the opening round of the event. He became the second golfer in the history of LIV Golf to make an ace on the watering hole in Adelaide.

Speaking of the shot, Reed said (via ASAP Sports):

"It just happened to be a perfect 8-iron number for me, and I figured why not go ahead and hit a great golf shot considering the first two shots I hit to start the day weren't very good. Right when I hit it, I knew it was going to be really good. Did I know it was going to go in? No. I guess I just started the party really early for everybody."

Patrick Reed started the game with a bogey on the 11th before making an eagle on the 12th. He made a bogey on the 16th, followed by a birdie on the 18th.

However, he later struggled and carded two back-to-back bogeys on the second and third holes before a birdie on the eighth for a round of 1-over par. He was tied for 37th place after the opening round of LIV Golf Adelaide.

