Patrick Reed spotted with his wife Justine at Valhalla ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship

Patrick Reed was spotted playing at the Valhalla Golf Course, the home of this week's PGA Championship, ahead of the tournament's commencement. The second Major of the year is looming around the corner and will start with its inaugural round on Thursday, May 16, and conclude on Sunday, May 19.

The tournament features some of the top-ranked golfers in the world, including LIV and PGA Tour players. LIV golfer Patrick Reed will also tee off this week.

Ahead of the tournament, Reed was spotted practicing some shots at the Valhalla Golf Course on Monday, May 13. He was joined by his wife, Justine Reed. The LIV golfer was spotted playing golf shots with his wife keeping his score.

NUCLR Golf shared a few pictures of Patrick and Justine from the golf course on its X account with the caption:

"#LOOK — Team Reed was closely studying the greens at Valhalla Golf Club."

Patrick Reed has been quite successful on the PGA Tour. However, he joined LIV Golf and was banned from playing on the American Tour.

He has won nine PGA Tour events and also clinched the trophy of the prestigious Masters event. He won the Major in 2018 by defeating Rickie Fowler by one stroke.

His best finish at the PGA Championship was recorded in 2017 when he tied for second place and will be looking forward to promoting his runner-up position to a victory this week.

15 other LIV golfers set to play at PGA Championship 2024 alongside Patrick Reed

A total of 16 LIV golfers have secured their spots at the 2024 PGA Championship. This week's Major field consists of 156 players, with 16 of them being LIV players.

Brooks Koepka will return this week to defend his title to play alongside Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, and Tyrrell Hatton. Some LIV golfers have qualified for the event, while others have earned special exemptions to play at the Major.

Adrian Meronk, Lucas Herbert, Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed, David Puig, Dean Burmester, and Talor Gooch earned special exemptions. Meanwhile, Rahm, Hatton, Koepka, Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Andy Ogletree, Dustin Johnson, and Martin Kaymer qualified for the event.

The LIV golfers will be joined by a strong field of PGA Tour players, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and Wyndham Clark. Interestingly, Tiger Woods will also play this week.

Scheffler has been in incredible form this year and is one of the expert's favorites to win this week. He won the Masters earlier this year and is eyeing winning the third Major of his career at the PGA Championship. He has won four tournaments this season.