Paul Casey recently appeared on Are You Not Entertained? Podcast, where he discussed his decision to transition from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf. The English golfer explained that a significant factor behind the decision was his caddie and long-time friend Johnny McLaren's brain tumor diagnosis.

Casey revealed an incident stating that in 2021, challenges related to COVID-19 protocols made it difficult for them to participate in a tournament in Japan. Additionally, they were at risk of being quarantined for 10 days in a small hotel room if they tested positive for the virus.

This experience, alongside McLaren's health issues, ultimately contributed to their decision that they could no longer play on the PGA Tour.

Paul Casey said (via Golf Magic):

"Johnny and I have been best mates and a team for the last eight years. Well, Johnny had a brain tumour removed last April.”

He further added:

“That is something Johnny and I spoke about and that is another reason why we went to LIV because we couldn't keep doing what we were doing.”

For the uninitiated, Paul Casey switched to LIV Golf in mid-2022 and has remained committed to the league since then. While he hasn't clinched any event titles, he has delivered some impressive performances, including securing a T2 position at the 2024 LIV Hong Kong and a T3 position at the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok.

A look into Paul Casey’s 2024 season so far

Paul Casey kicked off his 2024 season at the LIV Invitational in Mayakoba. The 46-year-old golfer had a total score of 6 under par after the end of the tournament and stood at the T11 spot alongside Richard Bland on the leaderboard. He was just six strokes behind the winner, Joaquin Niemann in the event.

Casey later took part in the LIV Golf Las Vegas event, finishing with a total score of 9 under par. He secured a T5 position on the leaderboard, tied with Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak, at the Las Vegas Country Club.

Paul Casey had an average performance at LIV Golf Jeddah at Royal Greens G&CC. The golfer ended the tournament with a total score of 4 under par. He was in the T29 position alongside Sam Horsfield on the leaderboard.

Casey’s most recent event was LIV Hong Kong where he delivered an exceptional performance. He posted a total score of 13 under par on the leaderboard. This led Casey to compete in a playoff round against Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith, ultimately losing and settling for the runner-up position alongside Smith.