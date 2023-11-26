Paul McGinley offered audition for NBC Lead Analyst's role in golf broadcasting

NBC Sports didn't mourn Paul Azinger's departure for too long and has already set its sights on Paul McGinley as his replacement. In fact, the network has offered McGinley an audition to fill the lead analyst position permanently.

The offer to Paul McGinley is to participate in the Hero World Challenge and other broadcasts over the next four months to evaluate his performance. McGinley's debut will come on the return to the courses of legend Tiger Woods.

Paul McGinley (second from the right) working for Golf Channel (Image via X @mcginleygolf).

Paul McGinley will be joined by NBC Sports regular host Dan Hicks and fellow analyst Curt Byrum, who has been appointed to fill Azinger's vacated position on an interim basis.

If his contract with NBC Sports is finalized, it would be an important step in the broadcasting career of Paul McGinley, who has been associated with the media since 2012.

His first job in golf broadcasting was with Sky Sports, a network he still works for. Throughout his more than 10 years in the business, he has also worked for Golf Channel and occasionally, NBC itself.

Currently, Paul McGinley has a highly rated Golf Channel section, "Live From," which he shares with Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee.

A look at Paul McGinley's sports career

Paul McGinley's broadcasting career began while he was still in the midst of his professional playing career. The Irishman began his pro golf career in 1991, after graduating from United States International University.

By 1992, he had already earned his membership in the European Tour (now DP World Tour). He played most of his career and had his main sporting successes in the main European circuit.

In 19 seasons (1992-2020), he played 576 tournaments on the European Tour, with four victories as best results (1996 Hohe Brucke Open, 1997 Oki Pro-Am, 2001 Celtic Manor Resort Wales Open and 2005 Volvo Masters). He also finished in 80 top 10s.

McGinley also won six other professional victories: the Irish PGA Championship on four occasions (1997, 2000, 2002 and 2003); the European Under-25 Championship (1991); and the World Cup of Golf (1997, teaming with Padraig Harrington).

He played less on the PGA Tour, with only 58 tournaments between 1993 and 2015. He made 37 cuts and his best result was finishing third in the 2005 World Golf Championships-NEC Invitational.

One of the most memorable moments of McGinley's time in the open category is the 2002 Ryder Cup at The Belfry. There, the Irishman scored the putt that spectacularly gave Europe the victory.

McGinley's Ryder Cup career is hard to match. He represented Europe on two other occasions as a player (2004, 2006) and won both. He returned in 2014 as a captain and also won.

In 2017, McGinley joined the Senior circuits in both the United States and Europe. On the PGA Tour Champions, he has played 15 tournaments, with 13 cuts passed as his best result.

On the Legends Tour, he has played 30 tournaments, with 28 cuts made. His best performance has been two second places, and he also has eight Top 10s.