Max Homa is currently seen in action at this week's Nedbank Golf Challenge and topped the leaderboard following the second round. He finished in a tie for first place with Matthieu Pavon with a score of under 10.

Following the second round, Homa spoke about the tournament and took a jibe at LIV Golf's 'Grow the Game' concept. LIV Golf has been highlighting the growth of the game concept since the inception of the Saudi circuit.

LIV Golf players often highlight that they have joined the Saudi circuit for the development of the game and promoted it all around the world.

Speaking about the tournament, Homa stated that for the growth of the game, it is not important to play more around the world.

The American golfer said (via DP World Tour):

“A lot of people have been throwing around the ‘grow the game’ thing as of late. I do think that part of that is playing more around the world to grow it.”

Expand Tweet

LIV Golf has constantly been trying to extend its roots around the world. They have organized tournaments in different countries around the world.

Earlier this year, Harold Varner III spoke about the 'Grow the Game' concept in an interview published by The Washington Post. He said:

"They’re full of s—; they’re growing their pockets. I tell them all the time, all of them: 'You didn’t come here to f—ing grow the f—ing game.'"

Max Homa's performance at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge

Max Homa played two rounds of 66 and 68 at the 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge to finish with a score of under 10. He played bogey-free rounds in the first two rounds.

Homa started the game with an incredible birdie on the fourth hole during the first round of the tournament. He carded another birdie on the sixth hole and then on the ninth.

The American golfer fired a bogey-free round of 6-under 66 in the first round.

Max Homa started the second round with a birdie on the sixth hole and then added three more birdies to score 4-under 68.

The 2023 Nedbank Golf Challenge is currently underway and will have its finale on Sunday, November 12 at Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City, South Africa.

Dan Bradbury had a solo tie for third place with a score of under nine. Thorbjorn Olesen finished in a two-way tie for fourth place with Nicolai Hojgaard followed by Jordan Smith, Matthew Jordan, Justin Thomas, Hennie Du Plessis, and Richie Ramsay.

Tommy Fleetwood tied for 12th place with Tom McKibbin, Rasmus Hojgaard, Richard Mansell, Victor Perez, and Daniel Hillier.