PGA Championship 2023 weather forecast: Oak Hill to welcome golfers with extreme cold and rain

The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club may have difficulties owing to changing weather patterns. Recent instances, such as the postponement of The Masters' second round due to rain, emphasize the potential inconveniences caused by bad weather.

The variable weather at the 2023 PGA Championship has the ability to increase excitement and anticipation among players and fans alike. Strong winds, unexpected rainfall, or lightning delays can put competitors' resilience and adaptation to the test. PGA Champions can distinguish themselves from the competition by modifying game plans on the fly and keeping composure in severe weather circumstances.

Golfers must negotiate the course while continually modifying their plans and reacting to unpredictability. Nonetheless, the PGA Championship features a star-studded field that includes known players such as Rory McIlroy, defending champion Justin Thomas, and the determined Jordan Spieth, all of whom are aiming for victory and the chance to complete a career grand slam.

Weather forecast for PGA Championship 2023

Thursday, May 18 (Round 1): A pleasant day with a high of 61° is forecast for the first round of the PGA Championship. Winds of 5-10 mph will blow steadily throughout the day. The weather forecast predicts sunny skies with little likelihood of precipitation.

Friday, May 19 (Round 2): During the second round on PGA Championship, clouds are forecast to move in, with temperatures reaching 78°. Winds are expected to gust to 10-15 mph. There is a 13% chance of rain throughout the day, which increases to 35% at night.

Saturday, May 20 (Round 3): Weather could be a bit of an issue on Moving Day. There is a 40-50% chance of rain during the day, but it will be light and intermittent. The temperature will remain stable at 71°, with winds gusting to 10-15 mph.

Sunday, May 21 (Round 4): Following the possibility of rain on Saturday, the last round could feature bright skies. There is a little risk of rain (around 20%) during the day, but nothing major. A high of 68° is forecast, with partly overcast skies. Winds may increase slightly throughout the day during the PGA Championship, blowing around 10-20 mph.

How rain could hamper the game

Due to inclement weather conditions, Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend play at 3:07 p.m. EDT and, subsequently, evacuated the grounds.

As The Masters competition proved, inclement weather may provide considerable problems to the game of golf. Heavy rain prompted the suspension of the second round of the competition on Friday, April 7. While Brooks Koepka was able to increase his lead following the unfinished round, many golfers were unable to finish their games due to inclement weather.

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two

The torrential weather had a significant impact on the tournament's outcome, finally culminating to Jon Rahm's stunning victory and the coveted trophy. Unpredictable weather occurrences can have a big impact on gaming, adding uncertainty and changing players' strategies as they navigate the course.

