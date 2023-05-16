“Scottie no brainer” – Fans predict the 2023 PGA Championship winner ahead of the event

Golf enthusiasts and fans from all over the world are preparing for the much-anticipated 105th PGA Championship. As the event approaches, the excitement and expectation are great, and fans are eagerly guessing who they believe will win.

The official PGA handle on Twitter recently posted the poll that everyone is thinking about: "Who do you think will win the 2023 PGA Championship?" The post sparked a whirlwind of reactions from golf enthusiasts, with many expressing their support for their favorite players and guessing who will win the championship trophy.

PGA Championship @PGAChampionship



#PGAChamp Who do you think will win the 2023 PGA Championship?

Who fans predict will win the PGA Championship

Golf fans are debating who will win the PGA championship on Twitter. One fan brazenly declared that Scottie Scheffler will win the game, while others have rallied behind their favorite players. John Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Cantlay, Cam Smith, Cam Young, and Brooks Koepka are just a few of the players being mentioned as potential champions of the 2023 PGA Tour.

Living It Up podcast @LivingItUpPod

Pounds it

Ball striking

Steady putter



That leaves the following players:



Rahm

Fitzpatrick

Cantlay

Cam Smith

Cam Young

Brooks

With so many good golfers competing, it's anyone's guess who will win. But one thing is certain: Golf fans' enthusiasm and excitement are at an all-time high, and the countdown to the tournament has officially begun.

The 105th PGA Championship will feature a tough contest amongst some of the game's finest talents. Defending champion Justin Thomas seeks his third title, while Jon Rahm, fresh off a good Masters performance, seeks another major championship. With his strong track record in major tournaments, Brooks Koepka is a formidable threat.

Cliff Meech @the_cliff_notes

Jon, Scottie or Dustin are my brain picks. Tony, Rickie or Xander are my heart picks.

Scottie Scheffler, famed for his superb driving, enters the tournament with great expectations, while Rory McIlroy, vying for the career grand slam, seeks revenge after a dismal Masters performance. At Oak Hill Country Club, the stage is set for an epic showdown.

Current titles won by Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has repeatedly shown his potential for success since going professional in 2018. He has already won two PGA Tour events in the 2022-23 season, confirming his status as a rising star in the sport. Furthermore, Scheffler had nine top-10 performances in the same season, enhancing his image as a formidable competitor on the golf course.

Scottie Scheffler's rise in the professional golfing game has been extraordinary, with six career wins to his name. Scheffler, who was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey, sharpened his skills at the University of Texas. Since then, he has made a reputation for himself by his constant performance and extraordinary accomplishments.

As the 105th PGA Championship approaches, all eyes will be on Scottie Scheffler, who will be attempting to add another important victory to his already stellar record. Scheffler is poised to make a mark in the competition and continue his ascension in the world of professional golf with his unyielding desire and brilliant play.

