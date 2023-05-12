"Save the knee" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler's 'unorthodox' footwork at AT&T Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler's performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has golf fans talking, but not just because of his stunning 7-under 64 in the first round. Instead, his "unorthodox" footwork is what catches viewers' attention. A fan on twitter reacted to Scottie's footwork saying "Save the knee", which became a topic on the internet.

Early on in the tournament, Scheffler appeared to be in a position to dominate, but as his putter cooled, he missed several important putts. However, Scheffler's brilliance ultimately won out, and an eagle putt on the 18th hole sealed his victory in the first round.

Fans are still praising him for his distinctive movement despite the impressive performance, with many urging him to "save the knee."

Fans concerned about Scottie Scheffler's footwork

AT&T Byron Nelson - Round One

Following his recent performance in the AT&T Byron Nelson event, fans have voiced sincere concern about Scottie Scheffler's knees. Throughout the round, as they saw his unusual footwork, onlookers couldn't help but worry about the stress it may place on his knees.

A few users reacted by saying,

Golf fans expressed their concern on social media sites, advising Scheffler to put his knees first and take a more traditional approach to avoid any long-term harm. Fans want to see Scheffler flourish because of his extraordinary talent, but not at the risk of his health.

N @tacco0412 @PGATOUR I've hit more balls high and right than I can count with that footwork

The consensus among Scheffler's fans emphasises the significance of protecting his knees in order to prolong his life and assure his continued success in the sport.

Tom Stovall @tnstovall @PGATOUR Sorry-I was watching the club at impact and didn't notice the footwork.

Michael Brice @mbricegolf1 @PGATOUR The shark did that with his right foot back in the day

Since any injury could potentially affect Scottie Scheffler's play and career, fans have expressed grave anxiety over his knees. Golf enthusiasts have been debating the potential long-term impact on Scheffler's knees of his distinctive footwork during the competition.

How can a golfer like Scottie Scheffler injure his knee?

Breaking a knee in golf is quite uncommon. Golf is generally seen as a low-impact activity, with a low risk of catastrophic injuries such as a shattered knee. It is crucial to recognize, however, that accidents can occur in any athletic exercise.

It is possible that the injury was caused by a non-golf-related incident or an unintentional fall on the course. To reduce the danger of potential injuries, golfers must maintain good balance, employ the right technique, and exercise caution.

How footwork is important in golf

Scottie Scheffler's performance demonstrates numerous instances in which footwork is significant in the game of golf. In order to generate the necessary force to hit precise shots, golfers like Scottie Scheffler need to have stable, balanced, and powerful footwork during the swing.

During the AT&T Byron Nelson competition, Scottie Scheffler's unconventional footwork attracted attention, which sparked conversations about how it would affect his game. Fans' worries about Scheffler's knees highlight the significance of keeping solid footwork mechanics to prevent injuries and guarantee reliable performance.

Scheffler can maximize his power transfer, stability, and general control on the course by concentrating on perfecting his footwork technique, which will help him succeed in his golfing endeavors.

