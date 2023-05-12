When does Scottie Scheffler resume play at AT&T Byron Nelson? Golfer's Friday tee time explored

Scottie Scheffler will begin the second round of the AT&T Bryon Nelson on the 10th hole at 8:34 am ET. He'll be playing alongside K.H. Lee and Jason Day.

Scottie Scheffler is the highest-ranked golfer competing in the AT&T Bryon Nelson, which is taking place at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 11 to May 14. The American golfer entered the tournament with a score of under 7 and finished fourth in a six-way tie with Luke List, Richy Werenski, Scott Piercy, Ryan Palmer, and Jason Day.

On Friday, Scheffler will begin the second round five strikes behind the lead SY Noh. He began with a birdie on the first hole before making three consecutive birdies on the third, fourth, and fifth holes. On the sixth hole, he made an eagle. He then bogeyed the seventh hole before making two more birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. Scottie Scheffler ended with a -7 on a total score of 64.

Scottie Scheffler's 2023 performance recap

Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 2 golfer, is having a good year. He began the new year by finishing eighth at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which was won by Jon Rahm.

Scheffler finished eighth in the opening tour of the new year with a score of under 21. He then competed in The American Express, which was hosted at the PGA West Private Clubhouse & Golf Course from January 19 to 22. Scheffler performed admirably and finished in 11th place with a score of -22. The tournament was won by Jon Rahm.

Scottie Scheffler competed in the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which took place at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course from February 9 to 12. He won the tournament with a score of under 19, two strokes better than second place. Scheffler ended the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open in 12th place with a score of -8.

Scottie Scheffler finished fourth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Open with a score of -7. Kurt Kitayama was the tournament winner. Scheffler won his second title in 2023 at The Players Championship with a score of 21. He placed 10th at The Masters and 11th at the RBC Heritage in 2023.

Scottie Scheffler's tournament results for 2023 are as follows:

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Date: January 5-8, 2023

Position: 7th

The American Express

Date: January 19-22, 2023

Position: 11th

Phoenix Open

Date: February 9-12, 2023

Position: Winner

Genesis Invitational Open

Date: February 16-19, 2023

Position: 12th

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Date: March 2-5, 2023

Position: 4th

The Players Championship

Date: March 9-12,2023

Position: Winner

The Masters

Date: April 6-9, 2023

Position: 10th

RBC Heritage

Date: April 13-16, 2023

Position:11th

Scottie Scheffler turned professional in 2018 and has competed in a number of tournaments. He has won eight events, including six on the PGA Tour and two on the European Tour.

Scheffler has competed in every major event, winning the Masters in 2022. He temporarily held the #1 spot in the world rankings before being displaced by Jon Rahm at this year's Masters.

