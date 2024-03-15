PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan reveals strategy post $3,000,000,000 investment from Strategic Sports Group

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan recently spoke out about the Strategic Sports Group's investment in the PGA Tour Enterprises. Earlier this year, SSG announced an investment of $3 billion to bring about a change in the PGA Tour format and most importantly, fan experiences.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jay Monahan spoke about the use of the strategic investment that SSG has made in the PGA Tour. The goal for the Tour is to maximise financial opportunities for the golfers.

"Well I think for the fans, as a membership organisation our job is to maximise financial opportunities for our players," said Monahan.

"We have not necessarily had the investment capital to invest into new technology and to really invest in the long term future of how we continue to evolve as a tour."

Monahan spoke about the how the sport has evolved over the last four years, when it comes to aspects of cultural relevance, increase in popularity and a massive increase in talent as well.

Jay Monahan expresses the need to enhance fan experiences on the PGA Tour for increased engagement

Capitalising on the increased popularity of the sport can only be done by increasing fan engagements in the upcoming years.

The goal for the upcoming years is to take golf and put it alongside other global sports. The experience the PGA Tour has coupled with the capital they have received will make this possible, according to Jay Monahan.

"The quality of individuals behind that capital with over 200+ years of experience running and leading sports franchises both domestically and internationally," he added.

"That experience is going to allow us to take the PGA Tour and our partnership with the DP World Tour forward in a way that will benefit the fans."

Monahan also said that fans want to see the beautification of the sport. He also talked about the talent that has trickled in from the DP World Tour, which has also brought in new fans.

The investment by SSG also comes amidst talks with the LIV Golf Series. The PGA Tour has been working closely with LIV Golf in order to come to a framework agreement. The agreement has been in works since July 2023 but is expected to be completed ahead of the 2024 Masters.