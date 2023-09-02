PGA and LPGA host Shadow Creek Golf Course increases green fee to $1,250 per round

The Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas, Nevada is set to increase its green fee from $1,000 to $1,250 per round, when it reopens on October 19.

The PGA and LPGA host had a $500 entry fee in 2000. But, in 2019, the Club raised its fee to $600. In 2021, they increased the fees to a whopping $1,000.

Guests receive a ride to the course via a private limo. They also get a caddie (the caddie's fee is not included) and a locker on the 18-hole landscape.

Casino.org first reported the news of the hike in the entry fee at the PGA and LPGA host. Later on, GOLF.com also confirmed it through an MGM spokesperson, the owner of the course.

Expand Tweet

The Shadow Creek Golf Course is currently closed for the over-seeding process. But once it reopens on October 19, it will begin charging an additional 25% for its entry fees.

Exploring the history and facts of the Shadow Creek Golf Course

The course was built on 350-acres with an estimated budget of $60 million in 1989 by Steve Wynn, an American real estate developer, in North Las Vegas, Nevada. It was designed by Tom Fazio and has a length of 7,560 yards.

Initially, the Shadow Creek Golf Course was intened to be a private club for Wynn. But, later on, MGM Resorts International acquired it and opened it for a limited number of guests. After some time, the course was made public with a $500 entry, which has grown immensely over the years.

In 2018, the course saw its first ever huge golfing event, The Match: Tiger vs. Phil. The legendary Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson faced each other in a match-play event.

Later on, the PGA Tour hosted its first and only official tournament at the course, The CJ Cup 2020. Jason Kokrak defeated Xander Schauffele by a margin of two strokes in the event.

The LPGA Tour announced the Shadow Creek Golf Course as the host of their newly launched tournament, the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, in 2021. In its first edition, Ally Ewing defeated Sophia Popov by a margin of two and one to receive $225,000 prize money.

Since then, the course has hosted three editions of the tournament. Ji Eun-hee won the 2022 edition, after defeating Ayaka Furue. Recently, in 2023, Pajaree Anannarukarn emerged victorious at the venue.