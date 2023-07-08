PGA pro explains how to improve your strikes with irons

Golf is a tough game, and who better to teach everyone than a PGA pro themselves. Renowned coach, Dan Grieve recently gave everyone a lesson on how to improve your strikes with irons. Fast shots can be frustrating to play. A fast shot is when the club makes contact with the ground, digging in before hitting the ball itself.

The first and foremost way to improve your strikes with irons is to stop swaying off the ball. Swaying happens when a golfer moves into the backswing without turning their lower body properly. Due to this, the return swing to the ball becomes inconsistent.

The first way to improve this would be to move the right leg forward. While swinging back, it is important to keep pressure on the inside of the right foot instead of the outside. Now, if one was to make a turn, it would feel much more stable and consistent.

Another tip is to move the ball four to five inches from the tee to the inside of the left heel. With the ball closer to the left heel, one will be more encouraged to shift their weight to the left side through the impact.

How to improve your strikes with irons: Wrist Hinge

Another way to improve your strikes with irons is to add a wrist hinge. Movement of the wrists is extremely important while taking a backswing. According to Grieve, during a backswing, one should be able to see around 90 degrees of wrist hinge.

This will create an L shape between the wrists and the clubs, which is the ideal position to be in. Doing this will allow one to maintain a proper angle on the downswing and also make contact with the ball more consistently.

One way to improve the wrist hinge is to lift up the club and keep it parallel to the ground. Then, one must manipulate it to the takeaway position. This will give a 90-degree wrist hinge. Now, it will be easy to rotate to the back of the top swing, and should improve one's striking significantly. These are just a few ways to improve your strikes with irons.

