Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf

As the countdown to the first major of the year begins, we take a look at the top swings in the game of golf

by Sameer Bahl Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 14:19 IST

#5 Justin Rose

The 2 time major champion is very much a feel player with good swing dynamics. He relies a lot on tempo and Trackman numbers as a reference point for his golf swing. Over the years, Rose has become known for his above average length off the tee and strong approaches from within 150 yards.

He does a great job of rotating away from the ball on his way back while staying centered over the ball and getting a lot of width at the top of his backswing. Because of his good position at the top, he can get through the ball without being stuck and create a big extension. His textbook extension through impact is what gives him the added distance.

A big, full finish with the weight fully forward is the icing on the cake of Rose's powerful action.

Rose has a tendency of missing the ball on the left and to eliminate that he likes to stay over the ball for as long as possible during the swing.