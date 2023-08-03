PGA Tour 2024 calendar to include 36-hole cut in only 4 of 12 'Signature Events'

The 2024 PGA Tour calendar will see a lot of changes as compared to its current model. New dates, new sponsors, and several no-cut events will be at the center of next year's PGA Tour schedule.

For the first time in a decade, the Tour will shift to a calendar-year season with 39 events and an additional 8 playoff series. 12 non-Major events will have designated status, with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am being added to the list.

However, among these 12 designated events, only four are scheduled to have the 36-hole cutoff. The Players Championship, the Genesis Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, and the Arnold Palmer Invitational are the tournaments that will have a cutoff.

While the field sizes for the latter three tournaments are not yet set, according to GolfWeek, some sources stated that they would be around 80, with a cutoff of 50. The Players Championship, however, will retain a full field.

The Tournament of Champions will also have no cut, along with the three FedEx Cup playoff stops. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo Championship, and the Travelers Championship will have no cuts either.

The PGA Tour announces major date changes for the 2024 season

With the intent of holding designated events as continuously as possible, the most notable date change will come for the Memorial Tournament. Traditionally held two weeks ahead of the US Open, the date change has not been confirmed yet by the Tour.

The two designated events that will not be held back-to-back are the AT&T Pebble Beach and the Genesis Invitational, as the Phoenix Open will be sandwiched in between them.

The Memorial Tournament will be the beginning of a triple-designated tournament spree, which will then be followed by the US Open. The 2024 schedule will also see changes in sponsors and two new stops that are yet to be confirmed.

The season will conclude with the Tour Championship, which ends on September 1. The change in schedule and no-cut rules come at a time when the PGA Tour and LIV Golf Series are planning a framework agreement.