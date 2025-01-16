PGA Tour changes the venue of the Tiger Woods-hosted 2025 Genesis Invitational due to the LA wildfires

By Julio Valdera
Modified Jan 16, 2025 23:10 GMT
The Genesis Invitational trophy (Image via Getty).
The PGA Tour announced Thursday, January 16, the decision to change the venue of the 2025 Genesis Invitational, an event hosted annually by Tiger Woods. The event was scheduled to be played at Riviera Country Club in California from February 13-16.

The news was made public in a press release issued by the circuit. The release states that it is not known at this time which venue will host the Genesis Invitational and that will be announced at a later date.

This was part of the press release (via PGA Tour News Service):

"The PGA TOUR's focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles. We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires. In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that the 2025 Genesis invitational will be played at an alternate location the week of February 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days."
The home course of the Genesis Invitational is located in Pacific Palisades, California, one of the areas hardest hit by the wildfires. So far, the fire has not directly affected Riviera Country Club, but has caused extensive damage to surrounding areas.

The Riviera Country Club has hosted the Genesis Invitational on 60 occasions

The Genesis Invitational will be 99 years old in 2025, having been inaugurated in 1926. The inaugural event was played at the Los Angeles Country Club under the name Los Angeles Open.

Riviera Country Club (Image via Getty)
Riviera Country Club (Image via Getty)

Since then, 11 California venues have hosted the event now known as the Genesis Invitational. The Riviera Country Club has hosted by far the most editions (60) and has been the regular venue since 1999:

Times hostedVenueYears
60Riviera Country Club1929–1930, 1941, 1945–1953,1973–1982, 1984–1997, 1999–2024
1Valencia Country Club1998
17Rancho Park Golf Course1956–1967, 1969–1972, 1983
1Brookside Golf Course1968
1Inglewood Country Club1955
1Fox Hills Country Club1954
4Wilshire Country Club1928, 1931, 1933, 1944
2Hillcrest Country Club1932, 1942
5Los Angeles Country Club1926, 1934–1936, 1940
3Griffith Park (Wilson course)^1937–1939
1El Caballero Country Club1927

The 1992 Los Angeles Open was the site of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut when he was just 16-years-old. Today, Woods is the host of an event that neither he nor fellow golf legend Jack Nicklaus have been able to win.

The tournament is one of eight Signature Events in the 2025 season and has a purse of $20 million, with $4 million going to the winner.

