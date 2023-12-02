“PGA Tour is dead if this happens” – Fans react to Jordan Spieth’s latest comments hinting at Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf

Jordan Spieth suggested that Jon Rahm may be considering a switch to LIV Golf amid persistent rumors.

In recent weeks, rumors have grown about the possibility of the Spaniard leaving the PGA Tour for a Saudi-backed circuit. While Rahm has made no official confirmation, his recent decisions have further fueled the speculation.

During a post-round interview at the Hero World Challenge on Friday, December 1, Spieth was questioned about the potential impact of Rahm's rumored move on the PGA-PIF proposed deal.

"Jon Rahm is one of the biggest assets that we have on the PGA TOUR," he said. "So it would be a really - really not very good for us in general because we want to play against the best players in the world and that's what Jon is.

"I know there's been some guys that have talked to him. I know he's maybe weighing some decisions, maybe not. I really don't know, so I don't want to insult him and say he's weighing decisions if he already knows he's not or he is."

Fans online felt Spieth's comments were confirmation of Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf. Many opinionated that his departure would be a huge blow to the PGA Tour, while there were a few who believed there was no shortage of talent to replace the Spaniard.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"PGAT is dead if this happens. Pretty sad. And it was all avoidable but Jay and Rory thought they were untouchable"

"Dude is gone. This sucks. LIVs product sucks. The PGA tour product is better, the PGA tour’s leadership sucks"

"I think at this point it’s safe to say he’s gone… if he wasn’t, he would just come out and say so. I think silence from Rahms camp is pretty telling here."

"PGAT has got a massive headache, if Rahm signs for $300-600 million, how are you going to appease JT, Spieth, Scottie, Xander…there’s going to be mass exodus."

"Rahm would be a big loss for the PGA Tour exactly as Spieth is saying. I don't like how things are playing out here. And how everything is developing into a big circus. A circus with a lot of money, that is."

"You could…um…not ban LIV players?"

"If they wanted to really slow the migration, hate to say it, convince Cantlay to go to LIV. What in the world would a shotgun start be if the slowest player was on the middle of it"

"Let ‘em chase the money. No majors, no points, no return! Plenty of young talent that will take over for generations to come!"

"Rahm doesn't want nothing to do with Rory and Tigers club... just like the mess in the Ryder Cup with Justin Thomas being picked over better players then playing in front of better players that qualified for the team. Not a great situation that the tour has put themselves in."

When will Jordan Spieth tee off in the third round of the Hero World Challenge?

Jordan Spieth is paired with Scottie Scheffler for the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2023. The pair will tee off on Saturday, December 2 at 1:00 pm ET. Spieth and Scheffler are tied for the lead at 9-under after 36 holes at Albany Golf Club.