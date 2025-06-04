PGA Tour debutant Luke Clanton analyzes Scottie Scheffler’s fist pump’s role in his game

Luke Clanton, a 20-year-old rising golfer from Florida State University, is all set to make his PGA Tour debut. Before his debut, he praised Scottie Scheffler in an ASAP Sports interview. The three-time All-American, Clanton, received a sponsor exemption to compete in the 202 RBC Canadian Open, held at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley from June 5-8.

Clanton analysed a specific moment from Scottie Scheffler's recent win at the Memorial Tournament. He broke down how Scheffler's rare fist pump reflected his confidence and emotional control.

"I think what they do so well is their emotions never get too high or too low. Again, Scottie, last week at Memorial, if you watched him play, threw one fist pump, and he was leading the event. He was so locked in on what he was doing. I'm a massive golf fan, so I watched the whole back nine obviously. He hit it great. He gained like 15 shots off the field in irons. That's unbelievable. He's just different right now. That's it. Pretty plain and simple."

Luke Clanton highlighted Scottie Scheffler's performance during his victory at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Held at Muirfield golf club in Dublin, Ohio, that event was Scheffler's third PGA Tour win of the season, after his victories at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship earlier this year.

Clanton's amateur career includes top-10 finishes at the U.S. amateur and a runner-up spot at the 2023 NCAA Championship. Before his debut, Luke Clanton tribute his family in an interview.

"Dream becomes reality": Luke Clanton's emotional tribute to family

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat - Source: Imagn

The Florida State standout will make his professional debut this week at the RBC Canadian Open. In his first press conference as a pro on the PGA Tour, Luke Clanton made it a point to recognise the people and faith that carried him to this moment.

"Today, my dream becomes a reality, a professional golfer on the PGA TOUR," Clanton said with a smile on his face. Before I say anything about my future, I want to say something about my foundation. I'm a proud son of David and Rhonda Clanton. I'm a grateful brother of Ray and Abby Clanton. I'm a product of their love, their belief, and their sacrifices. They laid the groundwork for this moment and hopefully many other big and major moments in my life and career. Family is everything. So Mom, Dad, Ray, and Abby, thank you for everything,"Clanton said.

After a brief trip down memory lane, reflecting on all of the junior golf tournaments he played in as a kid and his impressive years at Florida State, Clanton closed his opening statement by highlighting the importance of his Christian faith. Lastly, but most importantly, I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ. My faith over the last three years has been incredible. Without trusting in Jesus and without trusting in the Lord, I wouldn't be here no matter what case, no matter what situation,"he added.

Earlier this year, during a WM Phoenix Open chat, Skratch, Luke Clanton revealed that he grew up an atheist. In February, Clanton turned heads with his T-18 finish and earned his PGA Tour card.

