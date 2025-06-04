PGA Tour debutant Luke Clanton deflects LIV Golf offer query, says he ‘want to play against the best’

PGA Tour debutant Luke Clanton cleared the air on Tuesday ahead of the RBC Canadian Open. He stated that he's not interested in LIV Golf, no matter what they offer. The Florida State University golfer officially began his professional journey this week.
During a recent ASAP Sports interview, he was asked if LIV ever approached him with an offer or engaged in negotiations. Without mincing his words, Clanton directly said:
"I want to play the PGA TOUR, pretty simple. I want to play against the best, I want to compete in majors, and that's it. Simple."
Luke Clanton made history in 2024 by becoming the first amateur since 1958 to secure back-to-back top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, securing a T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and runner-up at the John Deere Classic. Given his consistent performances, Luke Clanton was awarded the Mark H. McCormack medal in August 2024, recognizing him as the world's top-ranked amateur golfer.
Earlier this year, in February 2025, Luke Clanton secured his PGA Tour card through the PGA Tour University accelerate program by finishing T18 at the Cognizant Classic. With that, he became the second player to earn a tour card via this pathway, after Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent. Not only that, Clanton also secured 14 of his required 20 points through PGA Tour performances.
The 2025 RBC Canadian Open marks Luke Clanton's official PGA Tour entry as a professional. He's making his entry with legend Rory McIlroy.
Debutant Luke Clanton headlines the RBC Canadian Open featured groups with Rory McIlroy
The 2025 RBC Canadian Open tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Set to begin on Thursday, June 5, the opening round of the Canadian national championship will see early fireworks with star-studded groups. Day 1's most anticipated trio is the pairing of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg, and PGA Tour newcomer Luke Clanton.
McIlroy, who already has three wins in his 2025 season, including a major title, will lead the trio off the tee at 7:40 a.m. local time. Aberg also had his victory at the Genesis Invitational, where he carded a 12-under finish to secure the title.
Here's the list of top odds for the RBC Canadian Open:
- Rory McIlroy +450
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Corey Conners +2000
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Sam Burns +3300
- Robert MacIntyre +3300
- Luke Clanton +3500
- Taylor Pendrith +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Harry Hall +4000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Nick Taylor +5500
- Kurt Kitayama +5500
- Alex Noren +5500
- Chris Gotterup +6000
- Max Homa +6500
- Jake Knapp +7000
- Justin Rose +7000
- Davis Riley +7000
- Thomas Detry +7000
- Gary Woodland +7500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +7500
- Eric Cole +7500
- Johnny Keefer +7500
- Kevin Yu +7500
- Cameron Young +8000
- Niklas Norgaard +8000
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Sahith Theegala +8000
- Matti Schmid +8000
- Byeong Hun An +8000
- Tom Kim +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Taylor Moore +9000
- Vince Whaley +9000
- Mark Hubbard +9000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Nicolai Højgaard +10000
- Seamus Power +10000
- Erik van Rooyen +10000
- Rico Hoey +11000
- Emiliano Grillo +11000
- Ricky Castillo +11000
- Doug Ghim +11000
- Matt McCarty +11000
- Jesper Svensson +11000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Patrick Rodgers +12000
- Isaiah Salinda +12000
- Andrew Putnam +15000
- Trey Mullinax +15000
- Adam Svensson +15000
- Alejandro Tosti +15000
- Karl Vilips +15000
- Gordon Sargent +15000
- Lee Hodges +15000
- Steven Fisk +15000
- Kevin Roy +15000
- Quade Cummins +15000