PGA Tour debutant Luke Clanton deflects LIV Golf offer query, says he ‘want to play against the best’

PGA Tour debutant Luke Clanton cleared the air on Tuesday ahead of the RBC Canadian Open. He stated that he's not interested in LIV Golf, no matter what they offer. The Florida State University golfer officially began his professional journey this week.

During a recent ASAP Sports interview, he was asked if LIV ever approached him with an offer or engaged in negotiations. Without mincing his words, Clanton directly said:

"I want to play the PGA TOUR, pretty simple. I want to play against the best, I want to compete in majors, and that's it. Simple."

Luke Clanton made history in 2024 by becoming the first amateur since 1958 to secure back-to-back top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour, securing a T10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and runner-up at the John Deere Classic. Given his consistent performances, Luke Clanton was awarded the Mark H. McCormack medal in August 2024, recognizing him as the world's top-ranked amateur golfer.

Earlier this year, in February 2025, Luke Clanton secured his PGA Tour card through the PGA Tour University accelerate program by finishing T18 at the Cognizant Classic. With that, he became the second player to earn a tour card via this pathway, after Vanderbilt's Gordon Sargent. Not only that, Clanton also secured 14 of his required 20 points through PGA Tour performances.

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open marks Luke Clanton's official PGA Tour entry as a professional. He's making his entry with legend Rory McIlroy.

Debutant Luke Clanton headlines the RBC Canadian Open featured groups with Rory McIlroy

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat - Source: Imagn

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open tees off at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Set to begin on Thursday, June 5, the opening round of the Canadian national championship will see early fireworks with star-studded groups. Day 1's most anticipated trio is the pairing of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg, and PGA Tour newcomer Luke Clanton.

McIlroy, who already has three wins in his 2025 season, including a major title, will lead the trio off the tee at 7:40 a.m. local time. Aberg also had his victory at the Genesis Invitational, where he carded a 12-under finish to secure the title.

Here's the list of top odds for the RBC Canadian Open:

Rory McIlroy +450

Ludvig Aberg +1400

Corey Conners +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Sam Burns +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Luke Clanton +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Harry Hall +4000

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Nick Taylor +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Chris Gotterup +6000

Max Homa +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Davis Riley +7000

Thomas Detry +7000

Gary Woodland +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Matt Wallace +7500

Rasmus Hojgaard +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Johnny Keefer +7500

Kevin Yu +7500

Cameron Young +8000

Niklas Norgaard +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Matti Schmid +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Taylor Moore +9000

Vince Whaley +9000

Mark Hubbard +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Erik van Rooyen +10000

Rico Hoey +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Ricky Castillo +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Matt McCarty +11000

Jesper Svensson +11000

Victor Perez +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Isaiah Salinda +12000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Karl Vilips +15000

Gordon Sargent +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Steven Fisk +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Quade Cummins +15000

