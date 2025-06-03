RBC Canadian Open 2025 power rankings: Rory McIlroy back on top in Scottie Scheffler’s absence?

The RBC Canadian Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, June 5 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario. The national open, which also acts as a last-minute US Open prep for several golfers, boasts a stacked field, headlined by World No.2 and Rory McIlroy.

Unsurprisingly, the reigning Masters champion, who completed his career Grand Slam with the Green Jacket last month, is the outright favorite to win the Canadian Open. According to PGA Tour, the ace golfer leads the power rankings by a large margin, beating the likes of World No. 6 Ludvig Aberg and No. 12 Shane Lowry. Returning to the playing field after a break following his T47 PGA Championship finish, the 35-year-old will be eyeing a big comeback in Ontario.

The two-time RBC Canadian Open winner is followed by his longtime friend and playing partner Lowry on PGA Tour’s power rankings. The Irishman has recorded four top 10s and eight top 20s this season, making him an automatic front-runner for the weekend. Despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship, the Irishman is deemed a solid pick to make a comeback performance in Canada.

Local heroes Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners follow the top two on the power rankings. While Pendrith enters with a T5 at the PGA Championship and a T12 at Memorial, Conners comes in on the back of T19 and T25 finishes respectively. However, the latter sits ninth in the FedExCup with five top 10s among 10 top 25s, making him a dark horse for the weekend contest.

Canadian Open Robert MacIntyre sits 10th on the power rankings list. The Scottish lefty managed T6-T20 at Colonial and Muirfield Village and will be looking for a shock title defense on Sunday. Interestingly, PGA Championship runner-up Davis Riley sits 15th on the power rankings list made by PGA Tour. Sahith Theegala sits among the longshot favorites with 800-1 odds.

Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the Canadian Open 2025 (As per PGA Tour):

Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry Taylor Pendrith Corey Conners Sungjae Im Nick Taylor Sam Burns Harry Hall Ludvig Aberg Robert MacIntyre Ryo Hisatsune Kevin Yu Johnny Keefer Mackenzie Hughes Davis Riley

It is pertinent to note that the RBC Canadian Open will double as a warm-up for the US Open and several golfers like Scottie Scheffler have chosen to sit the contest out for rest.

RBC Canadian Open 2025 early odds

Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy is the outright favorite to win this weekend. The latest Grand Slam winner comes into the contest with 45-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Ludvig Aberg follows him with 140-1 odds, while Corey Conners finish the top three with 200-1 odds. Shane Lowry (220-1) and Sam Burns (330-1) complete the top five while event’s defending champion Robert MacIntyre sit just outside with 330-1.

Luke Clanton (350-1), Taylor Pendrith, Sungjae Im, Harry Hall (400-1), Thorbjorn Olesen (450-1), Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark and Mackenzie Hughes are other notable names to watch this weekend.

Listed below are the top odds for the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto (as per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy +450

Ludvig Aberg +1400

Corey Conners +2000

Shane Lowry +2200

Sam Burns +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3300

Luke Clanton +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sungjae Im +3500

Harry Hall +4000

Thorbjorn Olesen +4500

Keith Mitchell +4500

Wyndham Clark +4500

Mackenzie Hughes +4500

Nick Taylor +5500

Kurt Kitayama +5500

Alex Noren +5500

Chris Gotterup +6000

Max Homa +6500

Jake Knapp +7000

Justin Rose +7000

Davis Riley +7000

Thomas Detry +7000

Gary Woodland +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen +7500

Matt Wallace +7500

Rasmus Hojgaard +7500

Eric Cole +7500

Johnny Keefer +7500

Kevin Yu +7500

Cameron Young +8000

Niklas Norgaard +8000

Alex Smalley +8000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Matti Schmid +8000

Byeong Hun An +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Taylor Moore +9000

Vince Whaley +9000

Mark Hubbard +9000

Sam Ryder +10000

Nicolai Højgaard +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Erik van Rooyen +10000

Rico Hoey +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Ricky Castillo +11000

Doug Ghim +11000

Matt McCarty +11000

Jesper Svensson +11000

Victor Perez +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Patrick Rodgers +12000

Isaiah Salinda +12000

Andrew Putnam +15000

Trey Mullinax +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Alejandro Tosti +15000

Karl Vilips +15000

Gordon Sargent +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Steven Fisk +15000

Kevin Roy +15000

Quade Cummins +15000

More details on the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open will be updated as the event progresses.

