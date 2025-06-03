RBC Canadian Open 2025 power rankings: Rory McIlroy back on top in Scottie Scheffler’s absence?

The RBC Canadian Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, June 5 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario. The national open, which also acts as a last-minute US Open prep for several golfers, boasts a stacked field, headlined by World No.2 and Rory McIlroy.
Unsurprisingly, the reigning Masters champion, who completed his career Grand Slam with the Green Jacket last month, is the outright favorite to win the Canadian Open. According to PGA Tour, the ace golfer leads the power rankings by a large margin, beating the likes of World No. 6 Ludvig Aberg and No. 12 Shane Lowry. Returning to the playing field after a break following his T47 PGA Championship finish, the 35-year-old will be eyeing a big comeback in Ontario.
The two-time RBC Canadian Open winner is followed by his longtime friend and playing partner Lowry on PGA Tour’s power rankings. The Irishman has recorded four top 10s and eight top 20s this season, making him an automatic front-runner for the weekend. Despite missing the cut at the PGA Championship, the Irishman is deemed a solid pick to make a comeback performance in Canada.
Local heroes Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners follow the top two on the power rankings. While Pendrith enters with a T5 at the PGA Championship and a T12 at Memorial, Conners comes in on the back of T19 and T25 finishes respectively. However, the latter sits ninth in the FedExCup with five top 10s among 10 top 25s, making him a dark horse for the weekend contest.
Canadian Open Robert MacIntyre sits 10th on the power rankings list. The Scottish lefty managed T6-T20 at Colonial and Muirfield Village and will be looking for a shock title defense on Sunday. Interestingly, PGA Championship runner-up Davis Riley sits 15th on the power rankings list made by PGA Tour. Sahith Theegala sits among the longshot favorites with 800-1 odds.
Listed below are the top-15 power rankings for the Canadian Open 2025 (As per PGA Tour):
- Rory McIlroy
- Shane Lowry
- Taylor Pendrith
- Corey Conners
- Sungjae Im
- Nick Taylor
- Sam Burns
- Harry Hall
- Ludvig Aberg
- Robert MacIntyre
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Kevin Yu
- Johnny Keefer
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Davis Riley
It is pertinent to note that the RBC Canadian Open will double as a warm-up for the US Open and several golfers like Scottie Scheffler have chosen to sit the contest out for rest.
RBC Canadian Open 2025 early odds
Reigning Masters champion Rory McIlroy is the outright favorite to win this weekend. The latest Grand Slam winner comes into the contest with 45-1 odds, according to SportsLine. Ludvig Aberg follows him with 140-1 odds, while Corey Conners finish the top three with 200-1 odds. Shane Lowry (220-1) and Sam Burns (330-1) complete the top five while event’s defending champion Robert MacIntyre sit just outside with 330-1.
Luke Clanton (350-1), Taylor Pendrith, Sungjae Im, Harry Hall (400-1), Thorbjorn Olesen (450-1), Keith Mitchell, Wyndham Clark and Mackenzie Hughes are other notable names to watch this weekend.
Listed below are the top odds for the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto (as per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +450
- Ludvig Aberg +1400
- Corey Conners +2000
- Shane Lowry +2200
- Sam Burns +3300
- Robert MacIntyre +3300
- Luke Clanton +3500
- Taylor Pendrith +3500
- Sungjae Im +3500
- Harry Hall +4000
- Thorbjorn Olesen +4500
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes +4500
- Nick Taylor +5500
- Kurt Kitayama +5500
- Alex Noren +5500
- Chris Gotterup +6000
- Max Homa +6500
- Jake Knapp +7000
- Justin Rose +7000
- Davis Riley +7000
- Thomas Detry +7000
- Gary Woodland +7500
- Michael Thorbjornsen +7500
- Matt Wallace +7500
- Rasmus Hojgaard +7500
- Eric Cole +7500
- Johnny Keefer +7500
- Kevin Yu +7500
- Cameron Young +8000
- Niklas Norgaard +8000
- Alex Smalley +8000
- Sahith Theegala +8000
- Matti Schmid +8000
- Byeong Hun An +8000
- Tom Kim +8000
- Ryan Fox +8000
- Taylor Moore +9000
- Vince Whaley +9000
- Mark Hubbard +9000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Nicolai Højgaard +10000
- Seamus Power +10000
- Erik van Rooyen +10000
- Rico Hoey +11000
- Emiliano Grillo +11000
- Ricky Castillo +11000
- Doug Ghim +11000
- Matt McCarty +11000
- Jesper Svensson +11000
- Victor Perez +12000
- Matt Kuchar +12000
- Patrick Rodgers +12000
- Isaiah Salinda +12000
- Andrew Putnam +15000
- Trey Mullinax +15000
- Adam Svensson +15000
- Alejandro Tosti +15000
- Karl Vilips +15000
- Gordon Sargent +15000
- Lee Hodges +15000
- Steven Fisk +15000
- Kevin Roy +15000
- Quade Cummins +15000
More details on the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open will be updated as the event progresses.