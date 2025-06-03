RBC Canadian Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is in Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open 2025. The final event ahead of the US Open 2025 will be played at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario, from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8.

The RBC Canadian Open will feature 155 players competing over four days and 72 holes. The premier Canadian event will feature notable names like Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Corey Conners, and Shane Lowry.

As per SportsLine odds, Rory McIlroy is +450 to win his fourth title this season. The two-time Canadian Open champion has been in great form and has already claimed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players Championship, and the Masters Tournament.

Aberg is the second favorite at +1400, followed by Conners and Shane Lowry. While Aberg has won one event this season, the other two are winless so far. For the uninitiated, it’s been more than one year since they last won a title.

Speaking of others, Sam Burns, Robert MacIntyre, and Luke Clanton are among the players who could perform well this week. For the uninitiated, Clanton is turning professional with this week's event.

RBC Canadian Open 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the RBC Canadian Open 2025 (As per SportsLine):

Rory McIlroy: +450

Ludvig Aberg: +1400

Corey Conners: +2000

Shane Lowry: +2200

Sam Burns: +3300

Robert MacIntyre: +3300

Luke Clanton: +3500

Taylor Pendrith: +3500

Sungjae Im: +3500

Harry Hall: +4000

Thorbjorn Olesen: +4500

Keith Mitchell: +4500

Wyndham Clark: +4500

Mackenzie Hughes: +4500

Nick Taylor: +5500

Kurt Kitayama: +5500

Alex Noren: +5500

Chris Gotterup: +6000

Max Homa: +6500

Jake Knapp: +7000

Justin Rose: +7000

Davis Riley: +7000

Thomas Detry: +7000

Gary Woodland: +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen: +7500

Matt Wallace: +7500

Rasmus Hojgaard: +7500

Eric Cole: +7500

Johnny Keefer: +7500

Kevin Yu: +7500

Cameron Young: +8000

Niklas Norgaard: +8000

Alex Smalley: +8000

Sahith Theegala: +8000

Matti Schmid: +8000

Byeong Hun An: +8000

Tom Kim: +8000

Ryan Fox: +8000

Taylor Moore: +9000

Vince Whaley: +9000

Mark Hubbard: +9000

Sam Ryder: +10000

Nicolai Højgaard: +10000

Seamus Power: +10000

Erik van Rooyen: +10000

Rico Hoey: +11000

Emiliano Grillo: +11000

Ricky Castillo: +11000

Doug Ghim: +11000

Matt McCarty: +11000

Jesper Svensson: +11000

Victor Perez: +12000

Matt Kuchar: +12000

Patrick Rodgers: +12000

Isaiah Salinda: +12000

Andrew Putnam: +15000

Trey Mullinax: +15000

Adam Svensson: +15000

Alejandro Tosti: +15000

Karl Vilips: +15000

Gordon Sargent: +15000

Lee Hodges: +15000

Steven Fisk: +15000

Kevin Roy: +15000

Quade Cummins: +15000

