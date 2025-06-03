RBC Canadian Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is in Canada this week for the RBC Canadian Open 2025. The final event ahead of the US Open 2025 will be played at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course in Caledon, Ontario, from Thursday, June 5 to Sunday, June 8.
The RBC Canadian Open will feature 155 players competing over four days and 72 holes. The premier Canadian event will feature notable names like Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Corey Conners, and Shane Lowry.
As per SportsLine odds, Rory McIlroy is +450 to win his fourth title this season. The two-time Canadian Open champion has been in great form and has already claimed the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players Championship, and the Masters Tournament.
Aberg is the second favorite at +1400, followed by Conners and Shane Lowry. While Aberg has won one event this season, the other two are winless so far. For the uninitiated, it’s been more than one year since they last won a title.
Speaking of others, Sam Burns, Robert MacIntyre, and Luke Clanton are among the players who could perform well this week. For the uninitiated, Clanton is turning professional with this week's event.
RBC Canadian Open 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the RBC Canadian Open 2025 (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy: +450
- Ludvig Aberg: +1400
- Corey Conners: +2000
- Shane Lowry: +2200
- Sam Burns: +3300
- Robert MacIntyre: +3300
- Luke Clanton: +3500
- Taylor Pendrith: +3500
- Sungjae Im: +3500
- Harry Hall: +4000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +4500
- Keith Mitchell: +4500
- Wyndham Clark: +4500
- Mackenzie Hughes: +4500
- Nick Taylor: +5500
- Kurt Kitayama: +5500
- Alex Noren: +5500
- Chris Gotterup: +6000
- Max Homa: +6500
- Jake Knapp: +7000
- Justin Rose: +7000
- Davis Riley: +7000
- Thomas Detry: +7000
- Gary Woodland: +7500
- Michael Thorbjornsen: +7500
- Matt Wallace: +7500
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +7500
- Eric Cole: +7500
- Johnny Keefer: +7500
- Kevin Yu: +7500
- Cameron Young: +8000
- Niklas Norgaard: +8000
- Alex Smalley: +8000
- Sahith Theegala: +8000
- Matti Schmid: +8000
- Byeong Hun An: +8000
- Tom Kim: +8000
- Ryan Fox: +8000
- Taylor Moore: +9000
- Vince Whaley: +9000
- Mark Hubbard: +9000
- Sam Ryder: +10000
- Nicolai Højgaard: +10000
- Seamus Power: +10000
- Erik van Rooyen: +10000
- Rico Hoey: +11000
- Emiliano Grillo: +11000
- Ricky Castillo: +11000
- Doug Ghim: +11000
- Matt McCarty: +11000
- Jesper Svensson: +11000
- Victor Perez: +12000
- Matt Kuchar: +12000
- Patrick Rodgers: +12000
- Isaiah Salinda: +12000
- Andrew Putnam: +15000
- Trey Mullinax: +15000
- Adam Svensson: +15000
- Alejandro Tosti: +15000
- Karl Vilips: +15000
- Gordon Sargent: +15000
- Lee Hodges: +15000
- Steven Fisk: +15000
- Kevin Roy: +15000
- Quade Cummins: +15000