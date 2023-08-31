PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf set to launch ‘elite global tour’ in 2025: Report

Amid rising debates over the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and LIV Golf merger reports now claim that the deal could feature a unified global schedule. According to the Daily Mail, the three big circuits are now joining hands to launch an ‘elite global tour’ in 2025.

The PGA, European Tour and LIV’s unified global schedule is set to feature top players across the circuits competing across 18 tournaments. As per the report, the top golfers in the world will be invited to play in events across all three tours with some special invites granted.

Interestingly, as many as 12 of the total events could be played in the US. The events are also rumored to have a hefty prize purse reaching more than $34 million USD per event.

PGA Tour - PIF merger set to start the ‘elite global tour’

The Daily Mail also reported that US bank Allen & Company has been brought in to work out the funding of the unified event. The bank will also reportedly be working on details surrounding the Saudi investment. As per the report, the three tours will continue to operate independently next year, before the new ‘elite global tour’ comes to life in 2025.

As hinted earlier, the event will be controlled by an umbrella organization, run by the PGA Tour. The new organization will control all three tours intends to avoid overlap and will set the schedule for the unified series.

It is pertinent to note that the decision-making board will have members from each of the three circuits, including PGA Tour’s policy board members like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

The announcement comes as the Golf world continues to be in shock of the unification between the three tours. The proposed merger has been talking of the town ever since it was first announced in June. The latest report is the first time, a concrete claim has surfaced suggesting the PGAT-DPWT and LIV’s commercial operations could be combined into a single entity.

It is pertinent to note that the big announcement regarding the ‘elite global tour’ comes just days after PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan backed his circuit’s PIF merger. Exuding confidence in the move, the tour chief said that he “doesn’t have any reason to think that we won’t be successful.”

He further noted that the American Tour was committed to forming a productive relationship with the LIV Golf, PIF merger deal. It’s also noteworthy that the deal is still under scrutiny by the US Senate and Justice Department. It’ll be interesting to see how the proposed ‘global tour’ takes shape over the coming months.