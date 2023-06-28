PGA Tour engages in discussion over LIV Golf merger with top golfers including Rory McIlroy      

Recent developments in the PGA Tour x LIV Golf merger state that the PGAT will allow players to have a say in the logistical part of the deal after a players meeting with top golfers, including Rory McIlroy.

Just about a month ago, the LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger took the world by storm. Announced in a joint statement, the deal was kept well under wraps even from top pro golfers, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and even LIV CEO Greg Norman.

Needless to say, the PGAT and its commissioner Jay Monahan received quite the backlash for the decision. The first players' meeting after the announcement was held ahead of the Canadian Open, and it was a 'heated' discussion, to say the least.

Since then, however, there have been two more meetings with the players, with demands for transparency moving forward and compensation for top PGA players being a part of the conversation.

The latest meeting that was held saw player directors Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson get together. The PGA Tour has now given assurance that these players will look over and approve the final framework of the deal.

A statement released by the PGA Tour read:

"Entering the framework agreement put an end to costly litigation. Management, with input from our player directors, has now begun a new phase of negotiations to determine if the tour can reach a definitive agreement that is in the best interests of our players, fans, sponsors, partners, and the game overall."

PGA Tour x LIV Golf Merger to end all on-going litigation

In a recent new document that was released, it was stated the PGAT would hold primary control over the new golf entity with Jay Monahan as head, while the PIF would essentially bankroll it.

Tour Pro 🏌️‍♂️ @OfficialTourPro Brooks Koepka when asked about the merger and a return to the PGA Tour:



“ I’ve enjoyed my decision and Im happy where I’m at right now”



Brooks was rumored early to want to come back to the PGA Tour. It seems those rumors were untrue. Brooks Koepka when asked about the merger and a return to the PGA Tour:“ I’ve enjoyed my decision and Im happy where I’m at right now”Brooks was rumored early to want to come back to the PGA Tour. It seems those rumors were untrue. https://t.co/NGrudE28ww

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will be the chairman of this new golf entity and will see the end of any and all litigation going on between the PGAT, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour.

However, the road to finalizing the deal will be a rather tedious one, with several details yet to be mapped out. At the rate things are progressing, it could take up to a year for the deal to be set in stone.

Poll : 0 votes