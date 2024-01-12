PGA Tour Enterprises eye NFL Executive Brian Rolapp for lead role: Report

As per the reports, the PGA Tour is looking to hire Brian Rolapp, the chief media and business officer of the NFL, to head PGA Tour Enterprises. PGA Tour Enterprise is the tentative name of the new organization to be formed if the Tour's agreement with the PIF and Strategic Sports Group gets finalized.

On Thursday, January 11, Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal reported that Rolapp could become the first-ever chief of the PGA Tour Enterprise. Rolapp has 20 years of experience with the NFL and has done a lot of work to take the league to new heights.

The SBJ's report further states that Rolapp was long seen as the successor to NFL media revenue commissioner Roger Goodell. However, Goodell has extended his contract until 2027, and there have been three commissioners since 1960. This makes it highly unlikely that Colapp will replace him after turning 60. Hence, this could be one of the reasons for the 51-year-old calculating his plans.

However, all this will only come to fruition if and only if the PGA Tour and PIF deals get finalized. For the uninitiated, the deadline for the framer agreement for the deal was the end of last year. However, it was extended to April this year. The Strategic Sports Group has also entered as the third partner in the framework.

With the new deadline being three months away, the next few months will be interesting in the golf world.

What's next on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour is currently in Hawaii for the Sony Open, which will conclude on Sunday, January 14, at Waialae Golf Club. The Tour will then move to La Quinta, California, for the American Express, taking place from Thursday, January 18, to Sunday, January 21. Defending champion Jon Rahm will not be competing at the event after his move to LIV Golf.

Here are the current names finalized fo next week's event:

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Michael Block #

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Kevin Dougherty

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Rickie Fowler

Wilson Furr

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Harry Hall

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Billy Horschel

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

Tyler McCumber

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

Andrew Novak

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Victor Perez

Chandler Phillips

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Hayden Springer

Scott Stallings

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Josh Teater

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan