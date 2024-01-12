PGA Tour Enterprises eye NFL Executive Brian Rolapp for lead role: Report

As per the reports, the PGA Tour is looking to hire Brian Rolapp, the chief media and business officer of the NFL, to head PGA Tour Enterprises. PGA Tour Enterprise is the tentative name of the new organization to be formed if the Tour's agreement with the PIF and Strategic Sports Group gets finalized.
On Thursday, January 11, Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal reported that Rolapp could become the first-ever chief of the PGA Tour Enterprise. Rolapp has 20 years of experience with the NFL and has done a lot of work to take the league to new heights.
The SBJ's report further states that Rolapp was long seen as the successor to NFL media revenue commissioner Roger Goodell. However, Goodell has extended his contract until 2027, and there have been three commissioners since 1960. This makes it highly unlikely that Colapp will replace him after turning 60. Hence, this could be one of the reasons for the 51-year-old calculating his plans.
However, all this will only come to fruition if and only if the PGA Tour and PIF deals get finalized. For the uninitiated, the deadline for the framer agreement for the deal was the end of last year. However, it was extended to April this year. The Strategic Sports Group has also entered as the third partner in the framework.
With the new deadline being three months away, the next few months will be interesting in the golf world.
What's next on the PGA Tour?
The PGA Tour is currently in Hawaii for the Sony Open, which will conclude on Sunday, January 14, at Waialae Golf Club. The Tour will then move to La Quinta, California, for the American Express, taking place from Thursday, January 18, to Sunday, January 21. Defending champion Jon Rahm will not be competing at the event after his move to LIV Golf.
Here are the current names finalized fo next week's event:
