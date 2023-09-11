PGA Tour Fall Schedule 2023: What's on the line and key questions answered

The PGA Tour's new fall season is all set to begin this week with the Fortinet Championship. However, this will not signal the beginning of the new PGAT regular season. This is just one of the few adjustments that have been made to the season, as fans are in for a big change.

The new 'FedEx Cup fall' is under the PGA Tour, but will essentially run as its own mini-tour. The off-season that the golf world faces during fall will no longer be the same, and the FedEx Cup fall will fill up in the next few months.

The Fall season will see the golfers who failed to make the cut for the FedEx Cup playoffs try to retain or regain their 2024 PGA Tour card. All the FedEx Cup points from the latest season will carry over to the fall season. With the added points of the fall season, the top 125 players on the new leaderboard will earn full status in the 2024 PGA Tour season.

The points of the fall season will not carry over for the 2024 FedEx Cup playoffs. However, the winners of the fall events will earn a two-year tour exemption into the Augusta Masters, PGA Championship, the Players Championship, and the Sentry.

Those who do not make the top 125 will have a conditional status on the PGAT for the next year.

Schedule for the 2023 PGA Tour's 'FedEx Fall' season

Following is the schedule for the 2023 PGAT's 'FedEx Fall' season.

Sept 11-17: Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort, Napa, Calif.

Oct 2-8: Sanderson Farms Championship, C.C. of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

Oct 9-15: Shriners Children’s Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

Oct 16-22: Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino, Chiba, Japan

Oct 30-Nov 5: World Wide Technology Championship, El Cardonal, Los Cabos, Mexico

Nov 6-12: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Port Royal, Southampton, Bermuda

Nov 13-19: RSM Classic, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.

While the top 50 players from the FedEx Cup playoffs can continue to play in the Fall season events, they will not be awarded any FedEx Cup points. The fall season, however, will allow them to earn prize money and rise up the World Golf Rankings.