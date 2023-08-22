Who has won the most FedEx Cup Champion titles? Tour championship's past winners explored

Rory McIlroy’s name shines above the rest when it comes to FedEx Cup championship titles. The golf world witnessed McIlroy's remarkable feat in 2022 as he overcame a challenging start to the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale and a significant 10-stroke deficit to Scottie Scheffler. It marked McIlroy's third triumphant Tour Championship win, sealing his status as the undisputed champion of the FedEx Cup. His victory wasn't just about the glory; it came with a stunning $18 million grand prize.

He secured two playoff wins in 2012, but Brandt Snedeker claimed the overall championship with his success in the decisive Tour Championship. However, McIlroy's relentless pursuit paid off when he clinched two more victories in 2016, including a triumphant performance at the Tour Championship. The East Lake Golf Club emerged as McIlroy's playground, propelling him to clinch the FedEx Cup in 2016, 2019, and 2022.

On that note, let's take a closer look at the illustrious list of past winners of the Tour Championship.

List of previous FedEx Cup Champions

2022 - Rory McIlroy

In a breathtaking turn of events, Rory McIlroy staged a remarkable comeback, overcoming a six-shot deficit to emerge victorious at the 2022 Tour Championship. With this stunning win, McIlroy secured his third FedEx Cup title, etching his name in history as the first player to achieve this remarkable feat. This win marked his 22nd Tour title, solidifying his legacy as one of the sport's true greats.

2021 - Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay celebrates with the FedEx Cup (Image via Getty)

Patrick Cantlay left an indelible mark on the 2020-2021 FedEx Cup Playoffs. A memorable playoff at the BMW Championship against Bryson DeChambeau and a victory over Jon Rahm at the Tour Championship earned him his first FedEx Cup trophy.

2020 - Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson's dominance in the 2019-2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs was undeniable. His victory at The Northern Trust, a nail-biting playoff showdown against Jon Rahm at the BMW Championship, and a resounding triumph at the Tour Championship secured his first FedEx Cup trophy.

2019 - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's exceptional 2018-2019 season culminated in a triumphant second FedEx Cup title. With victories at The Players Championship, the RBC Canadian Open, and the Tour Championship, McIlroy secured a four-shot victory at East Lake, becoming one of the few players with multiple FedEx Cup titles.

2018 - Justin Rose

Justin Rose poses with the FedEx Cup trophy (Image via Getty)

Justin Rose's stellar season included victories at the WGC-HSBC Champions and Fort Worth Invitational. With two second-place finishes in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and a clutch performance at the Tour Championship, where he secured a critical birdie on the final hole, Rose emerged as the champion, clinching the FedEx Cup in style.

2017 - Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas crowned an incredible season with his victory at the Tour Championship, culminating a campaign that included five wins, including his first major triumph at the PGA Championship. Unwavering determination and remarkable performances marked his achievement, solidifying his claim to the FedEx Cup.

2016 - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy's relentless pursuit of FedEx Cup glory reached its pinnacle in 2016. After near misses in previous years, McIlroy's stunning performance at the East Lake Golf Club secured the Tour Championship and the coveted FedEx Cup.

2015 - Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's remarkable season, featuring a major win at Augusta National, propelled him to the top of the FedEx Cup standings. Spieth triumphed at the Tour Championship after an intense battle with Jason Day.

2014 - Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel's remarkable rise to FedEx Cup glory in 2014 showcased his resilience and determination. Winning the final two Playoff events, Horschel's journey from outside the top 30 in the standings to clinching the FedEx Cup was an inspiring tale of perseverance.

2013 - Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson poses with the FedEx Cup trophy (Image via Getty)

Henrik Stenson's exceptional performance at the Tour Championship marked his remarkable feat as the first European winner of the FedEx Cup. His triumph, achieved after starting inside the top 5 in the standings, solidified his status as a true champion.

2012 - Brandt Snedeker

Brandt Snedeker's victory at the Tour Championship marked a turning point in his career. As a frontrunner, he clinched his first Playoffs victory and emerged as the FedEx Cup champion, joining the ranks of illustrious winners like Tiger Woods.

2011 - Bill Haas

Bill Haas etched his name in history by winning the first-ever sudden-death playoff for the FedEx Cup. His triumph over Hunter Mahan at the Tour Championship, including a memorable save from a greenside water hazard, showcased his grit and determination.

2010 - Jim Furyk

Jim Furyk's dramatic victory at the Tour Championship 2010 showcased his mettle and resilience. His clutch performance on the par-3 18th, highlighted by an up-and-down from a greenside bunker, secured both the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.

2009 - Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods holding the FedEx Cup trophy (Image via Getty)

Tiger Woods' second FedEx Cup title in 2009 was a testament to his enduring greatness. Despite finishing second at the Tour Championship, his cumulative performance throughout the Playoffs secured his victory over Phil Mickelson.

2008 - Vijay Singh

Vijay Singh's transformation in 2008, marked by swing adjustments and overcoming challenges, culminated in his victory at the FedEx Cup. His resilience and determination propelled him to join Tiger Woods on the tournament's champions list.

2007 - Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods emerged as the triumphant victor in the inaugural PGA Tour Playoffs for the FedEx Cup 2007. His dominant performance, including two tournament wins and a record-setting display, showcased his prowess and set the stage for future champions.