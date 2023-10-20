PGA Tour golfers including Patrick Cantlay unhappy with Majors prize money according to golf influencer

Patrick Cantlay and other golfers are looking to pressure the governing bodies into increasing the prize money for the four men’s Major championships next year according to a golf influencer. This came up in a discussion on the most recent edition of the No Laying Up podcast.

According to contributor Tron Carter, the topic of money is boiling behind the scenes regardless of how much golfers are earning these days. He went on to say about Patrick Cantlay and others:

"I do think that the Majors, there's going to be a big issue with Patrick Cantlay and the gang [and] Stefan Schauffele and other various malcontents going after the Majors and saying, 'Hey, we're getting a paltry percentage of your total revenues here, like, where's the f---ing money guys?!'

"And that's, I think that's boiling behind-the-scenes. It's simmering," he continued.

However, the Masters tournament this year had a total prize purse of $18m. The U.S. Open also had a whopping prize pool of $20m. The other two Majors, The Open and PGA Championship, had $16.5m and $17.5m prize money respectively.

In the same podcast, Carter further talks about Xander Schauffele's father, Stefan Schauffele, who claimed that his son was almost kicked off Team USA's Ryder Cup squad. This reportedly resulted from a dispute over a player benefit agreement that the golfer delayed signing.

Moreover, there were also reports about Stefan Schauffele's claims whether Ryder Cup participants should be paid for playing in the competition.

Patrick Cantlay’s teammate Xander Schauffele recently reacted to his father's Ryder Cup comments

Patrick Cantlay was spotted not wearing the team hat at the 2023 Ryder Cup. It was misunderstood that Patrick Cantlay did not wear the hat in order to protest players not being rewarded for their participation in the famous biennial tournament.

Moreover, Stefan Schauffele's comments on the issue of players' share in profits earned through the Ryder Cup sparked the entire controversy. Stefan had previously stated:

"If they make profit off this and finance their organization of almost 29,000 [PGA of America] members for four years with the proceeds earned on the backs of these guys here, well, then they should share or they shouldn't be allowed to do that."

Xander Schauffele, who is teeing off at the Zozo Championship, was recently asked about his dad's comments during a press conference. Schauffele cleared the air as he replied:

"I had to look back at what he said specifically, and he specifically said that if the tournament's for profit, then players should get paid. He also said that if it's charitable — it should be a charitable event most likely and that everything should get donated."