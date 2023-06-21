PGA Tour hold meeting with golfers to re-assure they remain in control amid Saudi merger

The PGA Tour found itself in defence amidst its merger with Saudi's PIF. The contentious agreement enraged many golfers, who were kept in the dark before the pact was signed.

Tour officials convened a player's meeting in Crownell before the start of the 2023 Traveller Championship on Tuesday, June 20 to assuage players' dissatisfaction with the merger.

The conference was organized to discuss players' concerns about the alliance and was led by PGA Tour Senior Vice President Tyler Dennis and Chief Operating Officer Ron Price.

According to an insider who attended the meeting and spoke to The Washington Post, players were given a presentation outlining the details that had not previously been released.

According to tour officials, the PGA will retain control of its operations following the agreement and will maintain a controlling interest in its existing policy board.

The Tour will manage the commercial activities of the new organization formed by the merging of the DP World Tour, PGA Tour, and LIV Golf, as well as have the authority to accept or reject PIF's investment.

"A lot of what ifs"- Jon Rahm on the PGA Tour-PIF merger

Jon Rahm was caught by surprise after the PGA Tour joined hands with the LIV Golf. The reigning Masters Champion revealed his frustration ahead of the start of the 2023 US Open, saying:

"I think the general feeling is that a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management. I understand why they had to keep it so secret."

In an interview with ESPN before the Travellers Championship, which begins on June 22, Rahm stated that the officials had yet to answer many questions. He said:

"I didn't really talk about (the merger) much last week, and I guess I might know more in a few hours once we're done with the player meeting tonight. I don't think we're going to get a lot of answers, but I'm going to at least get an idea of where the membership head is at. That's all I can say. We don't know anything. I don't know if the people in charge know much more than we do."

Rahm added:

"There are so many unanswered questions that at this point I wouldn't want to waste time thinking about it because there is a lot of what ifs and unknowns," he added.

Will Zalatoris, who declined a deal with LIV Golf last year, also spoke about the merger and said via Golf Week:

"I can see why it happened; I don’t agree with how it happened. I don’t think anyone does. When you get an email that says this is your tour and three people basically decide your future that’s kind of hard to accept that.”

After the completion of the US Open, the PGA Tour is heading to the Travelers Championship, set to commence on Thursday, June 22, and will run through Sunday, June 25.

