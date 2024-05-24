PGA Tour Memorial Tournament tickets: Price, availability and resale explored

The Memorial Tournament is set to begin in less than two weeks. The next signature event on the PGA Tour will take place from June 6 to June 9 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The tickets for the Memorial Tournament will be delivered digitally, and fans can access and manage them via Memorial Ticket Manage on their smartphones. They will not be accessible on the Ticketmaster app or website.

Children under the age of 15 are not required to buy a ticket but will need a ticket with an adult accompanying them. Furthermore, not more than four kids per ticket are allowed.

There are several categories of tickets that fans can buy as per their suitability. Here's a look at them:

1) Weekly Patron Grounds

A Patron ticket will give you access to the course throughout the week, starting on Monday. It includes all onsite public venues and the freedom to roam around behind the ropes.

Various food and beverage choices will be available for the fans. They can also visit fan stops, like The Patio at the Patron Village, the Champions Pavilion, the Hill on Hole No. 12, etc.

These tickets are available only as a weekly package but will be split into individual days after purchase for convenience. Patron tickets are sold only as a weekly package.

Pricing: $275 for a weekly patron ticket.

2) Weekly Golden Bear Club

This is another option in the weekly tickets. The Weekly Golden Bear Club ticket holder will have access to the tournament grounds on all seven days and will also have access to the Golden Bear Club.

The Golden Bear Club is a premium sports bar venue with climate control. It is located between holes 10 and 14. The Club offers television viewing and great food and beverage options.

Children will also need a hospitality ticket to accompany adults into the Club. The tickets are limited, so they might go out of stock soon.

Pricing: $385 for a week.

3) Any one-day Day round (set of 3)

Fans can purchase the Any One Day ticket to gain access to the practice rounds on any one day from Monday to Wednesday. Fans can use one ticket per day or multiple tickets in one day.

The ticket will include ground access, and they can also buy food and beverages. They will also have access to Memorial's fan destinations.

Pricing: $20 per ticket.

4) 6th Tee Reserved Parking

There is an option for reserved parking in the 6th Tee Lot, located near OH-745N/Dublin Road.

The entrance to the venue is at hole No. 6, which is located across the street. Only Wednesday and Thursday slots are available, as the final three days have been sold out.

Pricing: $25

Can the tickets for the Memorial Tournament be resold? Resale options explored

Fans are not allowed to resell their tickets for the Memorial Tournament outside the tournament's Account Manager site. Tickets shall only be resold under federal, State, or local law guidelines.

The unlawful resale or attempted resale of this ticket can lead to revocation and cancellation without any compensation. If tickets purchased from unauthorized sources get lost, the Memorial Tournament will not be responsible and will consider them void.

Viktor Hovland is the defending champion at the Memorial Tournament and won $3.6 million last year. However, this time, the winner will bag a paycheck of $4 million.