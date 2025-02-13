PGA Tour official makes surprising revelation about Torrey Pines ahead of the Genesis Invitational

PGA Tour officials have made a new change to the Torrey Pines Golf Course ahead of this week's Genesis Invitational. The signature PGA Tour event is gearing up to start on Thursday, February 13, with its first round.

The event was initially planned to take place at The Riviera Country Club, but due to the wildfire breakout in Los Angeles, it was moved to Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, PGA Tour official Steve Rintoul revealed that the Torrey Pines Golf Course was cut a quarter inch shorter for this week's tournament. He said:

"We topped the rough (Monday) at 3 ½ inches, which is a quarter inch lower than we were for Farmers. The reason being that with the weather coming in and the rain. We are going to have some rain starting Wednesday all the way through Friday. Once it gets wet, the rough is going to be difficult to play out of. It’s going to be cooler; we’re not going to have a lot of sun until the weekend."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Torrey Pines Golf Course is a renowned 36-hole course in San Diego. It has two courses, North and South. The venue was designed by William Francis Bell.

The Genesis Invitational will be taking place on the South Course, which is around 7,802 yards in length.

When will players tee off at The Genesis Invitational 2025?

The 2025 Genesis Invitational will start with its first round on Thursday, February 13, with players starting the game on the first and tenth tee holes. It features a limited field, and the game will start at 12:30 p.m. ET, with players teeing up in groups of three.

Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, and Ben Griffin will start the game on the first tee hole, while Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, and Rasmus Højgaard will start on the tenth. Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Hideki Matsuyama are also playing this week.

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational (all times in ET):

Tee #1

12.30 pm: Seamus Power, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

12.41 pm: Nick Dunlap, Tom Hoge, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12.52 pm: Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon, Sam Burns

1.03 pm: J.T. Poston, Russell Henley, Byeong Hun An

1.14 pm: Aaron Rai, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim

1.25 pm: Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy, Sam Stevens

1.36 pm: Mackenzie Hughes, Eric Cole, Min Woo Lee

1.47 pm: Keegan Bradley, Cam Davis, Sungjae Im

1.58 pm: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

2.09 pm: Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Jordan Spieth

2.20 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

2.31 pm: J.J. Spaun, Michael Kim, Danny List

10th tee

12.30pm: Kevin Yu, Mark Hubbard, Rasmus Hojgaard

12.41 pm: Davis Thompson, Akshay Bhatia, Corey Conners

12.52 pm: Sepp Straka, Robert MacIntyre, Sahith Theegala

1.03 pm: Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

1.14 pm: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott

1.25 pm: Jake Knapp, Daniel Berger, Andrew Novak

1.36 pm: Tom Kim, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland

1.47 pm: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman, Cameron Young

1.58 pm: Shane Lowry, Stephan Jaeger, Jason Day

2.09 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Will Zalatoris, Adam Hadwin

2.20 pm: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Maverick McNealy

2.31 pm: Lucas Glover, Rickie Fowler, Max Greyserman

Notably, the Genesis Invitational is a four-day event, which will have its finale on Sunday, February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback