PGA Tour policy board to meet tonight in Florida after President Trump’s intervention in PGA-PIF deal: Reports

The PGA Tour policy board is reportedly planning to meet in Florida on Tuesday. The meeting, reported by GOLF Channel’s senior writer Rex Hoggard, comes just days after the circuit’s talks for the ‘reunification’ of golf with US President Donald Trump and LIV Golf officials at the White House.

For the unversed, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan alongside player director Adam Scott met with President Trump at the start of this month. Just weeks after this, the duo, joined by Tiger Woods, met LIV Golf chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan in Washington DC on last Thursday. The meeting was deemed ‘constructive’ by the PGA chief. The statement from the officials also hinted at a positive improvement for the reunification talks.

According to Rex Hoggard, the PGA and LIV officials are ‘anticipating’ a deal after last week’s White House meeting and are now holding more meetings.

Reporting the PGA Tour policy board meeting in Florida on Tuesday, Hoggard wrote, as quoted by NUCLR Golf:

“Everyone is on pins and needles after last week’s (White House) meeting. Everyone is anticipating that there is going to be some sort of deal. What exactly that looks like - I think there is a lot of different interpretations - and at this point everyone just wants it to be done.”

PGA Tour lauds Presidnet Trump's role in the PIF deal

It is pertinent to note that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have been in talks with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund [PIF], LIV Golf’s funders, for the past two years. The sides agreed a shock merger in June 2023. However, there hasn’t been much update in the agreement since.

Interestingly, Donald Trump joined the talks recently and declared his willingness to mediate a deal between the two parties. They have held at least two meetings since the new President’s reign started. Following last week’s White House meeting, the PGA Tour released a statement lauding the President’s role in the deal.

The statement from Monahan, Scott and Woods read:

“We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and his excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan… Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate.”

Furthermore, the statement claimed that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf officials ‘share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification.’ It also claimed wanting the ‘best players in the world playing together more often.’ The circuit’s policy board member Woods also stated that the split in the men's game would ‘heal quickly’ with President Trump’s involvement.

For the unversed, the initial deadline for the PGA-PIF deal negotiations was 31 December 2023. However, both sides agreed to extend this and has since been in talks with a concrete timeline.

