PGA Tour pro with 144K X followers turned "fellow viewer" jokes about his peers' pain at The Players Championship

The 2025 Players Championship is underway at TPC Sawgrass. After the second round, PGA Tour star Michael Kim was unable to meet the official cutline of one-under. Shortly before the third round started, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to jokingly wish pain on the players who made the cut into round three.

Ad

Kim turned pro in 2013 and won the John Deere Classic in 2018. He has competed in several Majors, including the U.S. Open where he finished at T17 in 2013, and the Open Championship where he finished at T35 in 2018.

Kim was competing against stars such as Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Players Championship. After being cut from the event, he posted a tweet to his 144.6K followers joking about now being a viewer and not a competitor.

Ad

Trending

“As a fellow viewer of the Players now… I hope it blows 40 on them out there 😂 Let’s see some wind and lots of water balls!!” Kim said on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On day one of The Players Championship, Kim made four birdies— two on the front nine and two on the back nine, and shot a 75. On day two, the 31-year-old carded five birdies in total and ended the day with a score of 69. He was cut from the event alongside other players such as Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland, and Max Homa.

After round two, Kim opened up about his performance, saying he was still proud of how he played.

Ad

“Put up a good fight but a bad lip out on 17 got me. Still proud of the round. I’m just gonna blame it on the wave split haha,” the one-time PGA Tour winner wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim has played in nine PGA Tour events this year, including the Players Championship. He missed the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. His best performance so far was at the WM Phoenix Open where he finished T2.

Players Championship leaderboard after round two

The third round of the Players Championship is underway. After the second round of the tournament, Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia were tied for the lead. J.J. Spaun was one stroke behind them, sitting in the solo spot at third position.

Ad

Here’s a look at the top six positions on the Players Championship leaderboard after the second round:

T1: Akshay Bhatia (-11)

T1: Min Woo Lee (-11)

3: J.J. Spaun (-10)

T4: Rory McIlroy (-9)

T4: Collin Morikawa (-9)

T4: Alex Smalley (-9)

T7: Lucas Glover (-8)

T7: Will Zalatoris (-8)

T9: Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T9: Jake Knapp (-7)

T11: Jacob Bridgeman (-6)

T11: Harris English (-6)

T11: Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T11: Billy Horschel (-6)

T11: Sepp Straka (-6)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback