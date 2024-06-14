PGA Tour pro backs Johnson Wagner’s demonstration of ‘technique’ to play the 11 at Pinehurst No. 2 - “The yips is not in the head, or hands”

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim backed Johnson Wagner's insights on how to play at Pinehurst. He said that all aspects of golf were more technical than mental, and one needed to fix the technique to play on these surfaces.

Kim is one of the top golf influencers on social media and is often known to share his views on the game with his followers on X. On Thursday, June 13, Golf Channel analyst Wagner demonstrated the technique of playing hole No. 11 at Pinehurst No. 2. He attempted one shot from the bunker and another from near the edge of the grandstand.

Responding to the clip on X, Michael Kim wrote:

"Can’t reiterate this enough. ALL golfing (driver, chip, putt) “yips” are technique based, it’s only a small part mental. You MUST fix a technical aspect of the motion to get better. The yips is not in the head, or hands. It’s in the technique that you’re using."

Michael Kim further clarified the doubts, stating that he and other professionals on the PGA Tour had their fair share of 'yips,' which didn't improve with mere changes of grips or putters.

"I had to fix my technique," he continued. "I know how mental it feels. I would hit it perfectly fine on the range and even during practice rounds but as soon as I went to tournaments, I would hit foul balls. Does that sound mental? It does and I thought it was too but I realized it wasn’t."

He added that, while mentality was one aspect of it, it was more due to the technical correction. He added that these things would never change without improving the technique.

Is PGA Tour pro Michael Kim playing in the US Open 2024 at Pinehurst?

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim is not competing in this year's US Open, which started on Thursday, June 13, at Pinehurst. He competed in the final qualifying but failed to secure a berth at the event.

Kim competed in last year's US Open but missed the cut after shooting 74 and 73 in the first two rounds. This was his second appearance at the championship. He played his first US Open in 2013, where he finished with a 10-over and tied for 17th. He won the low amateur title that year.

Overall, Kim has made just seven appearances at the major championship and has missed the cut in five of them. His most recent appearance this PGA Tour season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he tied for 14th.