PGA Tour pro jokingly teases role in helping Keegan Bradley make the Rocket Classic 2025 cut

Michael Kim recently joked that he helped Keegan Bradley make the cut at the Rocket Classic 2025. His comments came after he three-putted the final hole, which pushed the cutline and cleared the way for the U.S. Ryder Cup captain to secure a weekend spot.

On Friday, June 28, Michael Kim carded a 1-under 71 in the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025. Following the round, he aggregated at 6-under and just made it to the weekend.

However, prior to the final hole, Kim was well inside the cutline, but a three-putt bogey on the 18th pushed the cutline to 6-under. This allowed 23 players to make the cut, including Bradley. Following the second day of action at Detroit Golf Club, he wrote on X:

"If any of these players are wondering, my locker is wayyy in the back right corner. A token of appreciation for my 3 putt on the last hole to push the cut to -6 will be much appreciated. See y’all tomorrow."

In his follow-up post, he jokingly teased that he had helped Keegan Bradley make the cut.

"I'm not saying I did this for Captain Bradley but I’m not denying that I did see him name at -6 while I was playing my 17th hole," he wrote.

Earlier, Bradley shot a 2-under 70 in the second round to just make it inside the cutline. While he had shot 34 on the front nine with the help of four birdies against two bogeys, he made nine straight pars on the back nine to remain at 2-under. Notably, he claimed the Travelers Championship last week, stirring debate about his potential role as a player in the upcoming Ryder Cup.

When will Keegan Bradley tee off at the Rocket Classic 2025, Round 3?

Keegan Bradley is paired with Chandler Phillips for the third round of the Rocket Classic 2025. The duo will tee off on Saturday, June 28, from the first tee at 7:35 a.m. ET.

The penultimate round of the Rocket Classic 2025 will begin on Saturday at 6:45 a.m. ET. Quade Cummins and Mason Andersen will be the first duo to begin the round from the first hole.

Bradley is currently eight strokes behind the leaders, Chris Kirk, Philip Knowles, and Andrew Putnam. The trio holds a one-shot lead over Jackson Suber, who is aggregating at 13-under. Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Thorbjornsen, and Mark Hubbard are tied for third at 12-under.

