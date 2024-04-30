Michael Kim spoke about his admiration for the Zurich Classic and why he enjoyed playing in the tournament.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry won the tournament in Louisiana and took home $1.29 million along with 400 FedExCup points each. They both are now among the Top 15 in FedExCup standings.

Michael Kim partnered with K.H. Lee for this year's Zurich Classic and the pair finished T11 at the tournament. They carded scores of 66, 68, 62 and 72 in the four rounds with a score of 20 under par. They were only five strokes behind McIlroy and Lowry.

After the tournament, Kim spoke about his admiration for the Zurich Classic format notably playing with a partner.

"Playing with a partner is so fun. I always hit it better when playing here because I’m way less timid and I’m able to fully pursue the shots I want to hit and not try to avoid the bad shots. It does have to do with the fact that I have someone to lean on but it’s something I’ve been working on and I need to fully embrace it," Kim wrote on Twitter.

Michael Kim further expressed his love for team golf and how he is looking forward to securing a spot on the Ryder and Presidents Cup teams. Kim also appreciated his partner K.H. Lee and his game. Kim said

"KH Lee is such a good dude. He hits it super straight and I didn’t realize how good his short game was. I put him in some tough spots and he bailed us out to tap in range multiple times."

Michael Kim also pledged to appreciate volunteers and his love for charbroiled oysters

The golf social media star Michael Kim also talked about how he felt guilty after several volunteers walked up to him at the Zurich Classic for his post earlier this week. Kim had expressed gratitude to volunteers at the Zurich Classic for giving players their courtesy cars till late 1:30 am.

In the recent post on X, he pledged that he'd do better and appreciate them more in the future.

"We, as pgatour pros, clearly don’t give them the appreciation that they deserve. I’ll do better going forward because they are essential to us playing these great tournaments."

He also shared that even though he hates raw Oysters but he loves charbroiled oysters from Drago's Seafood Restaurant.

"I hate raw oysters… but charbroiled oysters from Drago's is undefeated. Every yr I eat at least 2-3 dozen throughout the week haha."

He'll next be seen playing in the 2024 CJ Cup Bryan Nelson scheduled from May 2 to 5 at TPC Craig Ranch. He has finished in 2 top-20s in the last two tournaments and will be looking to build on them.

Michael Kim's performance in the 2024 season so far is as follows:

Zurich Classic in New Orleans: T11

Sony Open in Hawaii: T42

The American Express: T6

Farmers Insurance Open: T37

WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut

Mexico Open at Vidanta: Missed Cut

Cognizant Classic: Missed Cut

Puerto Rico Open: T23

The Players Championship: Missed Cut

Valspar Championship: T33

Texas Children's Houston Open: T64

Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut

Corales Puntacana Championship: T14